'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth in Kenya [Photos]

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth known for starring in the movie 'Extraction' is in Kenya.
Other movies Hemsworth has starred include 'Thor', '12 Strong' and 'Extraction'
Hemsworth shared photos of him and his family enjoying time at a national park in Kenya. The actor describes the trip to the country as one of the most memorable.
“One of the most memorable trips to Kenya my family and I have ever had,” Hemsworth wrote on his Instagram page.
The actor received positive welcoming messages from Kenyan fans:
Bernardndong Welcome to my country…The memories will definitely last with you forever.. Enjoy the trip
Beckymulamba It’s soo nice to see more and more celebs going to my country 😻😻 hope you a blast time
dennisitumbi Thanks for the shout-out. Kenya is happy you enjoyed. In December Kenya will be celebrating the Creative Economy. We will invite you again and show you a few more places. Thanks for visiting.
Max_koome Kenya welcomes you and your family again and again 😍 Karibu sana
Stylist_trayli Thanks for visiting our amazing country. I'm a Kenyan and I can't have enough of my country. We are so lucky
Notable global figures who have visited Kenya
Chris Hemsworth is in the country at a time when many international stars are choosing Kenya as a tourist destination.
Other notable figures who have visited the country include retired Togolese footballer Emmanuel Adebayor, American businessman Bill Gates, legendary American singer Madonna, Game of Thrones actor Jaime Lannister, German and Portuguese football managers Thomas Tuchel and Jose Mourinho, British Billionaire Richard Branson and Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote.
