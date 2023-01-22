'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth in Kenya [Photos]

Hemsworth shared photos of him and his family enjoying time at a national park in Kenya. The actor describes the trip to the country as one of the most memorable.

“One of the most memorable trips to Kenya my family and I have ever had,” Hemsworth wrote on his Instagram page.

The actor received positive welcoming messages from Kenyan fans:

Bernardndong Welcome to my country…The memories will definitely last with you forever.. Enjoy the trip

Beckymulamba It’s soo nice to see more and more celebs going to my country 😻😻 hope you a blast time

dennisitumbi Thanks for the shout-out. Kenya is happy you enjoyed. In December Kenya will be celebrating the Creative Economy. We will invite you again and show you a few more places. Thanks for visiting.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky Pulse Live Kenya

Max_koome Kenya welcomes you and your family again and again 😍 Karibu sana

Stylist_trayli Thanks for visiting our amazing country. I'm a Kenyan and I can't have enough of my country. We are so lucky

Notable global figures who have visited Kenya

Chris Hemsworth is in the country at a time when many international stars are choosing Kenya as a tourist destination.