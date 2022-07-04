RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I suffered health issues after eating bat - TikTok content creator explains

Kenyan TikTok content creator Aq9ine, popularly known for cooking and eating weird food revealed he suffered serious health issues after he cooked and ate a bat.

Tiktoker Aq9ine

The rise of TikTok has presented content creators with a hunger for followers, causing them to do unthinkable things, this has been the case ofAq9ine, as a video of him eating a bat went viral a few weeks ago.

Speaking in an interview, the TikToker narrated how after eating the bat he started developing a running nose for six continuous hours and all the medication he tried did not help him.

Tiktoker Aq9ine

"Four days after eating the Bat, I contracted a cough, a running nose for like six hours ..." the TikToker stated.

"In those six hours, I had taken at least four different kinds of medication and none appeared to be working," he added

The running nose was soon followed by an incessant cough as well as chest pains.

The content creator recalled that he suspected to have contracted Covid-19 for eating the bat but he didn't go to the hospital, instead he decided to self-medicate using marijuana.

"When I coughed blood, I got really worried, but then I said, It is what it is, I did not go to the hospital, I hate hospitals," he added.

The TikToker explained that the condition worsened as he soon started coughing blood, developed a sore throat and he progressively lost his voice, insisting he still didn't seek medical attention.

My medicine is marijuana and that is what I used. After two days my voice broke and had a sore throat but after smoking weed for two days, at least things change," said the comedian.

Aq9ine has gained some 209K followers, and 2.9 million views on TikTok and it appears there is no end in sight for the self-styled 'King of Muguka' as he reveals that he intends to cook an endless list of animals including snakes, flies and snails in the coming days

