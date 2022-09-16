RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

22-year-old TikToker Khaby Lame reveals crazy amounts he is making

Masia Wambua

His viral clips, best known for their wordless comedy, are endeared by millions and have resulted in big partnerships with the likes of Snoop Dogg and other Internet powerhouses and brands.

World-famous TikToker Khaby Lame
World-famous TikToker Khaby Lame

Senegalese-born, Italian, and the most followed TikTok creator Khabane 'Khaby' Lame is raking crazy amounts of money for his popular video clips.

Recommended articles

According to Fortune, an American multinational business magazine, it is estimated that Lame is on his way to making $10 million by the end of 2022, revealing that the 22-year-old makes up to $750,000 per clip shared on his social media platforms.

Along with Lame’s TikTok content, he also earns money from brand deals, making roughly $400,000 per clip for the collaborations.

TikTok star Khaby Lame at the Cannes film festival.
TikTok star Khaby Lame at the Cannes film festival. b515bfe5-8718-48c3-b339-fc3fe127929b

READ: Khaby Lame makes history as he becomes most followed TikToker in the world

The social media personality has earned $450,000 in partnership with Hugo Boss, walking in their Milan Fashion Week show and sharing it online on his socials.

The magazine also revealed that Lame renewed a contract with an internationally renowned Hollywood studio to the tune of $750,000 for a single clip.

Together with his parents and three siblings, Khaby immigrated from his birthplace of Senegal to Europe, Italy in 2001 and officially became an Italian citizen in August 2022.

He says he is proud to have moved to the country and says he has a great responsibility for the oath he took to assume the country's citizenship.

Khaby Lame
Khaby Lame pulse senegal

"I am very proud,” he said after the citizenship ceremony. “I felt Italian even before today because I’ve always lived here. I feel a great sense of responsibility for the oath I took. These are not just words," Khaby says.

He joined TikTok in 2020 after losing his job as a factory machine worker after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world according to international news agency CBS News. He now enjoys close to 150 million followers.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'County 49' beats 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' to make history on Showmax

'County 49' beats 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' to make history on Showmax

22-year-old TikToker Khaby Lame reveals crazy amounts he is making

22-year-old TikToker Khaby Lame reveals crazy amounts he is making

'Symphony' is the 'Empire' of Africa - Tanasha Donna says after movie debut [Video]

'Symphony' is the 'Empire' of Africa - Tanasha Donna says after movie debut [Video]

I've been struggling a lot - Nelly The Goon asks fans not to give up on him

I've been struggling a lot - Nelly The Goon asks fans not to give up on him

Nyashinski, Diamond, Bien, Nikita Kering nominated in 2022 AFRIMA awards [Full List]

Nyashinski, Diamond, Bien, Nikita Kering nominated in 2022 AFRIMA awards [Full List]

Why I've rejected 6 radio job offers - Jalang'o

Why I've rejected 6 radio job offers - Jalang'o

R Kelly convicted, acquitted in child pornography case involving goddaughter

R Kelly convicted, acquitted in child pornography case involving goddaughter

'Some things he said in the song are lies' - Steflon Don reacts to Burna boy's hit song 'Last Last'

'Some things he said in the song are lies' - Steflon Don reacts to Burna boy's hit song 'Last Last'

The beginning of greatness - MCA Tricky ecstatic as he starts building his house [Photos]

The beginning of greatness - MCA Tricky ecstatic as he starts building his house [Photos]

Trending

Burna Boy and his ex-girlfriend Steflon Don

'Some things he said in the song are lies' - Steflon Don reacts to Burna boy's hit song 'Last Last'

Kikuyu singer DJ Fatxo to release another banger after commanding the airwaves with ‘Ndi Mang’a’

DJ Fatxo sanitizes Sabina Chege after claims she bought his German ride

Diana Marua moved to tears during baby shower

Diana Marua opens up on condition she struggles with before childbirth in surprise baby shower

Davido, DJ Maphoria

'You've never liked me' Davido tells DJ Maphorisa