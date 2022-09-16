22-year-old TikToker Khaby Lame reveals crazy amounts he is making

According to Fortune, an American multinational business magazine, it is estimated that Lame is on his way to making $10 million by the end of 2022, revealing that the 22-year-old makes up to $750,000 per clip shared on his social media platforms.

Along with Lame’s TikTok content, he also earns money from brand deals, making roughly $400,000 per clip for the collaborations.

The social media personality has earned $450,000 in partnership with Hugo Boss, walking in their Milan Fashion Week show and sharing it online on his socials.

The magazine also revealed that Lame renewed a contract with an internationally renowned Hollywood studio to the tune of $750,000 for a single clip.

Together with his parents and three siblings, Khaby immigrated from his birthplace of Senegal to Europe, Italy in 2001 and officially became an Italian citizen in August 2022.

He says he is proud to have moved to the country and says he has a great responsibility for the oath he took to assume the country's citizenship.

"I am very proud,” he said after the citizenship ceremony. “I felt Italian even before today because I’ve always lived here. I feel a great sense of responsibility for the oath I took. These are not just words," Khaby says.