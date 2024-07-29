Teacher Cillah's emotional message to Njugush for honouring her at his show [Video]

Njugush, in his usual comedic brilliance, was emphasising the importance of various professions, particularly highlighting the often-overlooked role of teachers.

Njugush said that teachers deserve more recognition from the government highligthting their pivotal role in shaping young minds, especially those of children.

Unbeknownst to Njugush, Teacher Cillah was seated in the audience. As he heaped praise on the role of educators, the crowd around Cillah erupted in cheers, recognising the famed teacher among them.

How teacher Cillah unexpectedly brought Njugush's show to a standstill [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

The wave of applause and praise spread quickly through the 6,000 attendees morphing into cheers and chants of her name, catching Njugush's attention.

In a heartfelt moment, he paused his performance to acknowledge Teacher Cillah, calling her up to the stage.

Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and recognition, Teacher Cillah was visibly moved and could only express her admiration for Njugush.

The comedian then presented her with a gift bag and invited her to enjoy the rest of the show from the VIP section, further cementing the memorable night.

Teacher Cillah later shared her emotional experience on TikTok, expressing her shock and gratitude.

She mentioned that God had decided to surprise her and that she could not explain the feeling.

"I had gone to TTNT 5 just to have a good time and enjoy myself and then Boom!!! Nlitolewa regular to VI....it was such an honour. Njugush and Celestine thank you so much for celebrating and appreciating teachers something that is rarely done, Mungu awabariki saanaa," she said.

Teacher Cillah also expressed her heartfelt thanks to her fans, admitting she did not know they recognised and loved her work so much.

Watch the video of the emotional moments below;

Priscilla Wanjiku Karanja: A Revolutionary Educator

Teacher Cillah garnered international acclaim for her innovative and engaging teaching methods showcased on TikTok.

Since beginning her journey in 2019, she has transformed traditional educational practices by integrating music and dance into her lessons, creating a fun and dynamic learning environment for her students.

Teacher Cillah discovered her passion for teaching early on, helping her younger siblings with their studies.

This passion led her to pursue a degree in education, focusing on lower primary education.

Starting her career in a primary school in Nairobi, she noticed that many students were introverted and hesitant to participate in class.

To tackle this, she turned to innovative methods of connecting with her students through creativity and fun, and sharing the experiences on TikTok.

Her philosophy, "learning should be a joyful experience," is evident in her TikTok videos, where she uses catchy educational songs and energetic dance routines.

This approach not only captures her students' attention but also enhances their memory retention and understanding of key concepts.

Impact and Recognition

Teacher Cillah's unique approach has resonated with students and parents alike.

Her TikTok account boasts over 274,000 followers and over 4 million of likes, reflecting the widespread appeal of her teaching style.

Students frequently express their enjoyment and sense of community through her content.

Teacher Cillah aims to broaden her reach and collaborate with other educators to create diverse and engaging educational content.

She envisions an educational landscape where traditional methods are supplemented with creativity, fostering a lifelong love of learning among students.