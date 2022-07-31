David Moya shares details of his newly opened spa in Kilimani [Video]

During the launch of the spa, he said it was a dream come true for him as he had anticipated owning a business and that was one of the reasons he set up the business as a sole proprietorship.

“I have always wanted to own something for myself and at the age of 25, for me, this is a great accomplishment,” Moya said.

Moya said the funding for the business emanated from his savings before he got into fame and what he has been getting from his bookings.

“I have been planning this for long, I used to save before and I topped up with what I have been saving now. Some of my good friends have been giving me ideas and really advising me on how to spend my money and I have been keen to follow their advice,” Moya remarked.

Moya who currently boasts of 3.4 million followers on TikTok and over 41.6 million likes.

The launch of the business saw a number of digital influencers in attendance among them fellow TikTok sensation Azziad Nasenya, Bonfire proprietors Simon and Sarah Kabu among others. The theme colours for the launch were gold and black.

“You are doing such a good job congratulations,” Azziad said urging fans to keep supporting the content creator.

Moya began dancing professionally in 2018, opening his TikTok account the following year. When he kicked off his dancing career, he started out solo, but later on saw the need to come up with a group, launching his own dance academy.

He went viral when a clip of him dancing for a female tout before offering her a bar of chocolate, making her blush and smile circulated across social media.