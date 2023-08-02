Drama as Nyako clashes with police officer who arrested her in Nairobi CBD

The confrontation, captured on her TikTok on August 1, quickly gained attention, showcasing Nyako's fearless demeanor as she stood up to the officer, asserting her rights as a Kenyan citizen.

"Unaingia kwa gari ya mtu sijui unamwandikia makosa... am a kenyan, i know my rights, i have my freedom," Nyako said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyako confronts police officer

In the video, Nyako can be seen inside the car, engaged in a verbal exchange with the police officer who arrested them.

She claimed that the officer arrested them for no valid reason, leading to a heated confrontation between the two parties.

The mother of three boldly proclaims that she knows her rights as a Kenyan citizen and firmly stands her ground against what she perceives as harassment.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Lets go, you think me am scared. Am a kenyan not a foreigner. Mnanyanyasa watu hadi hawaongei. Mmekalia wakenya hata hawaezi ongea, lets go.

"Hamuezi kuwa mnatuharrass hapa kama wajinga. Hakuna mtu anacon mtu hii kenya kama polisi. Mnakalia mwananchi mpaka hana say juu polisi amesema. Nonsense!," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

She confidently argued that even in Europe, the officer's actions would not be permitted, emphasizing that no one has the right to enter someone's private car without proper cause or due process.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You are not even allowed to enter somebody's private car. No no, even in Europe it's not allowed," she said.

Police officer's response to Nyako after 'hongo' accusations

Seated in the back seat of the car, the police officer attempted to clarify the situation to Nyako.

He denied wanting anything from her as she had initially assumed, but rather insisted that they should drive to the police station to understand his intent.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Nyako vowed to expose the situation, determined to shed light on what she believes is an abuse of power by the police.

"Hakuna kupeana hongo twende kwa ofisi, lets go. Mtakua mnaniona mnatoroka i swear. I am going to expose this shit," she said.