Timaya gives reason why he may never marry

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian music star Timaya. [Instagram/TimayaTimaya]
The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

"JESUS never got married. I’m Christ-like," he tweeted.

Timaya may not be married but he has been linked with several women.

At the early point of his career, he was in a romantic relationship with movie star, Empress Njamah.

Timaya's relationship with the actress ended after it was rocked by several allegations.

In a chat with media personality Daddy Freeze in 2018, the music star recounted how their relationship crashed and the drama surrounding the repossession of the car he got for her.

One interesting feat about that relationship was that they never hid it from the public. [Instagram/TimayaTimaya] [Instagram/EmpressNjamah]
"I tell Empress make she give me the car make I return am back to the lady, Empress tell me say she don use the car settle herself. I was looking for her, that's why I went to the church... I'm saying this now because of the comments people make when they say "you buy gift you go go collect am like Timaya'' am sorry that was my car," he said.

"I went to the church because it is my car, I had the spare key, I wanted to drive the car, so the security guys come dey look me, na I tell them say, but that's my car, na my girl, Empress na carry this car come this church, so they said I should go inside the church and call her and I said I can't go inside when there is a service going on, so na from there the chaos happen."

Timaya already has four children, Emma, Gracey, Emmanuel and Maya from three relationships.

Timaya with his daughters, Grace and Emma
His first baby mama and mother of Emma and Gracey is his ex-girlfriend, Barbara Nwokolo, a graduate of the Benson Idahosa University whom he dated earlier in his career.

While his second baby mama is Tamar, an interior decorator who he dated for a while and spoiled with expensive gifts after she gave birth to his son in 2018.

Timaya and his baby mama Dunnie with their daughter, Maya. [Instagram/Timaya]
The singer's third baby mama is American-based artist, Dunnie.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

Timaya gives reason why he may never marry



