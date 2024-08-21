Jennifer Lopez files for divorce on 2nd wedding anniversary

Jennifer Lopez has officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, marking the end of their two-year marriage on August 20, 2024, the same day they were supposed to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

The filing was made by Lopez in the Los Angeles County Superior Court without the assistance of an attorney, a move that has drawn attention given the couple's high-profile status.

The couple, famously known as "Bennifer," had a tumultuous relationship that began in the early 2000s.

They first got engaged in 2002 but called off their wedding in 2003 due to intense media scrutiny.

After nearly two decades apart, they rekindled their romance in 2021, leading to a spontaneous Las Vegas wedding in July 2022, followed by a lavish ceremony in Georgia later that month.

In her divorce filing, Lopez listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024, and requested to waive spousal support for both herself and Affleck.

Notably, there was no mention of a prenuptial agreement, which could complicate the division of assets accrued during their brief marriage.

The decision to file comes amid months of speculation regarding the couple's relationship status, with reports indicating they had been living separately for some time.

Affleck had been seen without his wedding ring, and the couple had not been publicly together for weeks leading up to the filing.

Additionally, Lopez recently canceled her summer concert tour, citing a need for family time, further fueling rumours of trouble in their marriage.

As they navigate this next chapter, both Lopez and Affleck have children from previous relationships, and sources indicate that the children are coping well with the news of the divorce.

Timeline of Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's relationship from 2001 to 2024

Here’s a detailed timeline of their journey together.

Early Years

Lopez and Affleck first met on the set of the film Gigli in 2001. Despite the movie's poor reception, sparks flew between the two stars, leading to a whirlwind romance.

At the time, Lopez was still married to her second husband, Cris Judd, which made their friendship develop without the pressures of immediate romantic expectations.

Affleck later described this period as a time when they became "really good friends," allowing them to connect genuinely without the "falseness" that often accompanies courtship

In July 2002, Lopez filed for divorce from her second husband, Cris Judd, and soon after, she and Affleck went public with their relationship.

1st Engagement & calling off the wedding

Later that year, Affleck proposed to Lopez with a stunning 6-carat pink diamond ring, and they became engaged.

In 2003, their wedding was set to take place, but they postponed it just days before the ceremony, citing excessive media attention as a significant factor.

In 2004, the couple officially split, ending their engagement and parting ways after a highly publicised relationship.

Reunion

In 2021, nearly two decades later, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance after Lopez’s breakup with Alex Rodriguez.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival, marking a significant moment in their rekindled romance after nearly two decades since they first dated.

Later that year, reports emerged that the couple was considering moving in together, as they began blending their families.

In August 2021, Affleck was seen shopping for engagement rings, further indicating their serious intentions.

In April 2022, Lopez announced their engagement once again via her newsletter, showcasing a new emerald-cut diamond ring, marking a significant milestone in their rekindled relationship.

In July 16, 2022, the couple tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony, followed by a larger celebration in Georgia a month later.

They enjoyed a romantic honeymoon in Italy, solidifying their status as a married couple.

Divorce

In January 2023, Lopez expressed her thoughts on love and commitment, reflecting on their journey together during an interview.

In February 2024, the couple collaborated on Lopez's album This Is Me…Now, with Affleck participating in promotional projects, although the album received mixed reviews.

In April 2024, rumors of marital discord began to surface, with reports indicating that Affleck had moved out of their shared home in Los Angeles.

On August 20, 2024, Lopez filed for divorce, officially marking the end of their marriage on their second wedding anniversary.

The filing indicated that they had been living separately since April 2024.