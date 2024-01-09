Tiwa Savage accuses Davido of physical threats, calls police to intervene

In a document dated January 9, 2024 shared first on X, Savage stated that Davido threatened to "f**k me up," over her affiliations with his baby mama Sophia Momodu.

She claimed that after she posted a picture of her and Momodu on Instagram, Davido messaged her and lashed out on her.

She said, "On the 23rd of December, I made a post which included myself and Sophia on my Instagram Story, a feature on Instagram, which allows you to put up a post for 24 hours post, and Mr Adeleke send messages to my manager, who is also a part of his management team, that I shouldn't worry and should never say a word to him, and that I was taunting him, uttering very disrespectful malicious and derogatory words to my person."

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that she responded to, "Mr David Adeleke's messages and told him not to reach out to me especially as I feel like I have been there for him and his daughter Imade and more importantly when he lost his son."

Pulse Nigeria

Going further, Savage stated that after their exchange, she received texts and phone calls from mutual connections, asking her what she did to offend Davido. According to her statement, the mutuals stated that the singer was upset that she was friends with his estranged baby mama.

"He is also painting the exchange to look like I was the aggressor. He has also told our mutual connections to warn me to be careful in Lagos because he was going to f**k me up," she said.

"This is beginning to feel like some form of online and offline harassment not just to me, but also members of my team," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria