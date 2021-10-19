RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tiwa Savage breaks silence after her raunchy tape leaked online [Screenshot]

You must knock my head when you see me otherwise - Tiwa

Singer Tiwa Savage
Singer Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has issued a statement after her sex tape was leaked online by her blackmailers on Monday (night).

According to Ms Savage, her blackmailers got frustrated after she beat them to the punch and addressed the tape in question before it was even released to the public.

She also mentioned that she will not be intimidated by people who just wanted to solicit money from her.

“You hated how I was able to control the narrative and get ahead of a story before it consumed me and how I’m able to joke on stage about something you thought should destroy me and make me feel ashamed.

"You must knock my head when you see me otherwise @gistloverblog.africa With my full chest,” reads the statement from Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa Savage's statement
Tiwa Savage's statement Tiwa Savage's statement Pulse Live Kenya

It is not confirmed yet if the woman in the viral video is Tiwa Savage but there is a striking resemblance.

Recall that Tiwa had disclosed she was being blackmailed with a sex tape of her and her boyfriend.

On October 8, while appearing on Power105.1 the Afro beat singer said that she was being blackmailed over a sex tape she did with the guy she’s currently dating.

According to her, her road manager sent her the sex tape which the supposed blackmailer forwarded to him.

Tiwa Savage's statement
Tiwa Savage's statement Tiwa Savage's statement Pulse Live Kenya

She further revealed that both her and the guy she’s currently in a relationship with panicked about it.

However, she noted that after some thought, she decided that she won’t pay a dime to whoever it was, adding that nobody can defraud her for doing something that’s natural.

“So I got into my car after an interview and my road manager calls me and be like Tiwa check your WhatsApp messages. I opened them and saw a sex tape of me and the guy am currently dating calls me back to say someone sent it to him and the person is threatening to release it if a ransom isn’t paid.

Singer Tiwa Savage
Singer Tiwa Savage Singer Tiwa Savage Pulse Live Kenya

“At first I panicked, even the guy I’m dating panicked too. But then after some careful deliberations I said I won’t pay. What if they release it even after I have paid or even come back two months later to request for another ransom?

“That’s what I asked myself. I was like they should go ahead and release, nobody will make me pay for doing something that’s natural,” she said.

