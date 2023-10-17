The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international sensation Tiwa Savage has revealed that she's battling a virus.

However, the award-winning singer is hitting the brakes following a vocal infection that has restricted her to bed rest.

In a post on her Instagram account on October 17, 2023, Tiwa Savage stated that she has recently been battling with a vocal virus and her doctors have advised that she takes a break from singing.

"To my dear Savage Soldiers, I've been fighting off a virus for the past few weeks and was today firmly instructed to be on strict vocal rest for the next few months.

I will unfortunately have to postpone all performances including my first ever headline arena show in London.

I'm heartbroken and devastated but I have to do this to save what's left of my voice.

I'm so sorry. I love you all and promise to be back performing once

I'm fully healed."

Tiwa Savage was scheduled to make history as the first Afrobeats female artist to headline the Wembley Arena with her show scheduled for November 2023. She has now postponed the show along with the rest of her shows which would all be rescheduled for a later date.

Fans would be wishing Tiwa Savage a speedy recovery as they anticipate her return to the stage as she continues to dazzle as one of Africa's most decorated and successful artists.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
