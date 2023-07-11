The sports category has moved to a new website.

Tiwa Savage sponsors Ugandan TikToker Yash Popy’s training at prestigious film academy

Samson Waswa

Ugandan TikToker Yasin Majid, known professionally as Yash Popy has departed for Nigeria to take up a training course in acting.

There, he’s set to join the prestigious Del-York Creative Academy. The Lagos-based institution is one the leading film schools in Africa.

Majid said in an interview shortly before his departure on Sunday, July 9, that the entire course is being sponsored by leading Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage.

He said the management of the award-winning artist had reached out to him recently with the offer.

Majid says he had gotten on Tiwa’s radar years back, thanks to his viral Tiktok challenges featuring some of her songs.

The young man gained popularity on TikTok for making comic videos in different characters which include him playing females, musicians, and many other characters. Having joined the platform back in 2018, he is now one of the biggest TikTokers in the country with nearly 1.2million followers.

For years now, he says, he’s been in on-and-off communication with Tiwa’s team until recently when they called with the training offer.

“They reached out to me and told me to do an online search for Del-York Creative Academy and to choose a course I want,” he said.

“I had wanted to do Production, but they advised me to try acting.

Tiwa

A renowned philanthropist, Tiwa Savage has been involved in a number of programs geared at supporting young people both in Nigeria and around the continent.

In Uganda, she has been part of a Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights and HIV campaign, in partnership with Reach a Hand Uganda.

Back home the award winning “Queen of Afrobeat” has sponsored several campaigns against breast cancer and polio and also supported construction of schools.

Samson Waswa
