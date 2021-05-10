On Sunday, Marya Prude joined the world in celebrating Mother’s Day with a special message to all “Angel Moms”, sharing her never seen before Baby Bump Photo.
To all Angel Moms- Marya Prude marks Mother’s Day with never seen before Baby Bump photo
Marya Prude and Willis Raburu lost their daughter Adana back in January 2020
In her message, Ms Prude fondly remembered all mothers who have lost their kids either through; a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, medical reasons or illness, basing on the fact that she is also an “Angel Mom”.
“Happy Mother’s Day to all Angel Moms.
Moms to whom baby’s were still born.
Moms who lost their baby in an ectopic pregnancy
Moms who lost their baby through a miscarriage
Moms who had to end their pregnancy due to medical reasons
Moms who lost their ill child
Moms who lost their child
Happy Mother’s Day 🌹🌺🌸🌼” Marya Prude’s message.
Marya and her Ex-Hubby Willis Raburu lost their daughter named Adana back in January 2020, an incident that took a toll on the two.
In October last year, Marya jot down a beautiful message to her late daughter Adana saying “I want to tell every person in the whole world about you”.
“I carry my daughter in my heart.
I want to tell every person in the whole world about you. I want the moon to know how I Love you.The stars to know how I Adore you.The Sun to know how I will always Miss you”
@zoeadelle #octoberchildlossawarenessmonth #1in4isme #knowourbabies” wrote Marya Prude.
She made the post in October (2020), a month that is always marked as the Pregnancy, Infant, and Child Loss Awareness Month. October is used to spread awareness and acknowledge babies who are no longer here with Us.
I miss my daughter - Raburu
On September 23rd 2020, Willis Raburu also put up a tweet confessing how he misses his late daughter Adana. The short and precise message that reads “I miss my daughter... RIP” triggered emotions among his followers, with many encouraging him to stay strong as others made a prayer for him.
“I miss my daughter, RIP,” tweeted Raburu.
Marya's Post
