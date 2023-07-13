The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tom Mboya, Beatrice Marshall & 8 other news anchors who lit up TV screens in the 2000s

Amos Robi

Some of the journalists continue to anchor news while others have moved on to other things

Tom Mboya, Beatrice Marshall and Nimrod Taabu
Tom Mboya, Beatrice Marshall and Nimrod Taabu

News anchoring has evolved over the years; however, there are several journalists who pioneered the field. While some remain in the industry, others have transitioned to different paths.

Recommended articles

Here are some of the journalists who were among the first news anchors:

ADVERTISEMENT

Considered a pioneer, Kasavuli was the first KTN news anchor to go on air live when broadcasters dropped pre-recorded news formats.

With a career spanning over 30 years, she made a name for herself as one of the first female news anchors in the country.

Catherine Kasavuli reading news 1991
Catherine Kasavuli reading news 1991 Catherine Kasavuli reading news 1991 Pulse Live Kenya

At the time of her passing in December 2022, she anchored prime-time news on KBC in the "Legends Edition."

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Jubilee Party Secretary-General began his career as a news anchor on KTN before transitioning into politics.

Raphael Tuju during his days at KTN
Raphael Tuju during his days at KTN Raphael Tuju during his days at KTN Pulse Live Kenya

Tuju, known for his commendable mastery of the English language, became the first Kenyan journalist to produce a documentary addressing the spread and prevention of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) during a time when HIV cases were on the rise.

Qureishi graced the screens of KTN from the early 1990s until 2005 when he left.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fayyaz Qureishi
Fayyaz Qureishi Fayyaz Qureishi Pulse Live Kenya

Well-versed in English, he relocated to the UK, where he resided for many years before returning to Kenya. Today, he is part of the Legends Edition lineup alongside other veteran news anchors.

CNN recognized Tom Mboya as the best journalist on the African continent in 2012. He initially pursued a career in the hospitality industry before becoming a business reporter at KBC.

Veteran news presenter Tom Mboya
Veteran news presenter Tom Mboya Veteran news presenter Tom Mboya Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

He later worked at Citizen TV alongside the likes of Michael Njenga, Franklin Wambugu and Julie Gichuru before joining NTV for a few years, followed by a return to Citizen TV.

In 2021, he was hired by KBC under the Legends Edition program to anchor prime-time news on Fridays.

Marshall is one of the most successful female journalists with a career spanning over two decades. She began as an anchor at KTN and gradually rose to become one of the chief anchors at the station.

Veteran news caster Beatrice Marshall
Veteran news caster Beatrice Marshall Veteran news caster Beatrice Marshall Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Marshall set the pace for women journalists, not only in conquering the local media space but also venturing into international media, such as CTGN.

Known more as a thespian, John Sibi Okumu was also a news anchor on KTN. He hosted a popular TV program called 'The Summit,' where he interviewed Kenyan politicians.

John Sibi Okumu
John Sibi Okumu John Sibi Okumu Pulse Live Kenya

John Sibi was among the few journalists who got to interview the late President Daniel Moi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nimrod Taabu is one of the journalists who has maintained consistency throughout the years.

Citizen TV reporter Nimrod Taabu
Citizen TV reporter Nimrod Taabu Citizen TV reporter Nimrod Taabu Pulse Live Kenya

He started his career in 2000 as an assistant reporter before moving to NTV, where he anchored the 7PM news. Taabu later joined Citizen TV in 2018, where he remains to this day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The late TV presenter was one of the first journalists to undertake news anchoring in modern-day journalism.

Muhsin anchored the popular show 'Dira ya Dunia' and later returned to anchoring news on KBC in a program called the 'Legends Show' before his demise in 2021.

Veteran KBC journalist Badi Muhsin dies
Veteran KBC journalist Badi Muhsin dies Pulse Live Kenya

He held the record for being one of Kenya's longest-serving Kiswahili news anchors, with a career spanning over 30 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mdoe has been a part of the media landscape since 1991, working in both print and electronic media.

He started anchoring news at Nation TV in 1999 and later moved to KTN, where he served as the Kiswahili News editor and anchor for six years.

News anchor Swaleh Mdoe
News anchor Swaleh Mdoe News anchor Swaleh Mdoe Pulse Live Kenya

In 2007, he joined Royal Media Services (RMS) and is currently an editor and anchor for Kiswahili news at Citizen TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ali Khamis Manzu is a celebrated KTN Swahili news anchor whose career began in 2002 as an intern at KBC's Sauti House in Mombasa, working in video production.

KTN News anchor Ali Manzu
KTN News anchor Ali Manzu KTN News anchor Ali Manzu Pulse Live Kenya

He worked for several community radio stations before joining KTN, where he anchors news and also works as a reporter. Manzu is known for his eloquence, commanding voice, and understanding of various subjects.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tom Mboya, Beatrice Marshall & 8 other news anchors who lit up TV screens in the 2000s

Tom Mboya, Beatrice Marshall & 8 other news anchors who lit up TV screens in the 2000s

Reason Milly Wa Jesus’ mother fled home after giving birth to her

Reason Milly Wa Jesus’ mother fled home after giving birth to her

Edi Gathegi lands superhero role in ‘Superman: Legacy’

Edi Gathegi lands superhero role in ‘Superman: Legacy’

Kambua celebrates daughter's 1st birthday with emotional love letter

Kambua celebrates daughter's 1st birthday with emotional love letter

Hamisa Mobetto unveils new man after gifting herself Range Rover

Hamisa Mobetto unveils new man after gifting herself Range Rover

Shakilla explains details behind video with Lava Lava, denies leaking it

Shakilla explains details behind video with Lava Lava, denies leaking it

Why Crazy Kennar is asking his fans for help

Why Crazy Kennar is asking his fans for help

He really bothered me - DJ Bonez' crazy encounter with Kamene's ex-boyfriend

He really bothered me - DJ Bonez' crazy encounter with Kamene's ex-boyfriend

Gabrielle Union claps back at trolls who say she is too old for thong bikinis

Gabrielle Union claps back at trolls who say she is too old for thong bikinis

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

American rapper, Micheal Ray Stevenson alias Tyga

U.S. rapper Tyga reacts to matatu bearing his image

Edday Nderitu

Edday's son twangs months after moving to the U.S. [WATCH]

KTN News studios

TV presenter joins Nation Media Group days after leaving KTN

Liz Jackson and CS Alfred Mutua

Presenter Liz Jackson speaks about her relationship with CS Mutua