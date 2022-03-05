RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Top 10 celebrity photos this week

Authors:

Thomas Bosire

From King Kaka, to Nikita Kering, Janet Mbugua and Khaligraph Jones, Kenyan celebrities are putting out some incredible photos online

Diana Marua is the new brand ambassador for Phoina Beauty Cosmetics

We live for the glam found on the Gram. Glittery pictures that leave you double-tapping in amazement.

Here are this week’s top ten Kenyan celebrity photos that aced the game of lenses, fashion sense, and poses.

King Kaka's family looking wonderful in matching outfits

We love everything from the African theme, all the love and how did King Kaka and Nana manage to convince their lovely brood to cooperate with the camera? Those are the real heroes of this wining photo.

King Kaka and Nana Owiti with their three children
King Kaka and Nana Owiti with their three children Pulse Live Kenya

Nana added a sweet caption: "Family isn’t defined only by the last names or by blood; it’s defined by commitment and love. It means having each other’s back, it means showing up for one another when they need it most, it means choosing to love each other even on those days you struggle to like each other. It means never giving up on each other. I love my family."

The photo was captured by Muma Pix Photography studio, outfits were done by Chebi Creations and makeup by Linda Jenna.

Milly WaJesus' take on the Rihanna pregnancy-announcement look

On March 2, 2022 the couple released a video and photos with Milly donned in an outfit similar to the one Rihanna wore when she announced her pregnancy to the world.

She captioned a photo comparing the two looks with: "Ati mnaniita aje 'good girl Milly' 'Mirihana' 'Good girl Riri' na gani ingine?"

Reactions as Milly WaJesus recreates Rihanna's pregnancy look
Reactions as Milly WaJesus recreates Rihanna's pregnancy look

Styling, makeup, outfit and the photoshoot were done by Fiesta House Maternity.

Sarah Hassan

For one of her paid posts this week, Sarah Hassan rocked what appeared to be a jumpsuit in lovely pastel colours from House of Chockers and we loved every bit of the relaxed, simple, yet extremely elegant look!

'Crime & Justice' actor Sarah Hassan
'Crime & Justice' actor Sarah Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

Nikita Kering with the superstar vibes

In another celebrity paid endorsement pic, Nikita Kering showed up and showed off in an all-white look that can only be described as super stunning.

Kenyan singer Nikita Kering
Kenyan singer Nikita Kering Pulse Live Kenya

Azziad Nasenya all elegant

Always a fashion icon, social media influencer Azziad Nasenya added the chic to UNEP's 50th celebrations in Nairobi this week.

Social media influencer Azziad Nasenya
Social media influencer Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya

Mammito epitomises a blend of femininity and a work of art

Comedienne Mammito this week caption one of her photo dumps with: "Baby am a piece of art" and we couldn't agree more.

It's no surprise that her winning look and the retro-countryside theme to her presentation was assembled by the inventive Lady Mandy!

Kenyan comedienne Mammito
Kenyan comedienne Mammito Pulse Live Kenya

Photography and direction was done by Holy Ziner, makeup by Zen Up, hair by Jony Hairdesigner and accessories were from Margaux Wong.

Diana Marua

Kenyan brand Phoina Beauty Cosmetics has made YouTuber and afro-rap artiste Diana B its brand ambassador. We enjoyed the pop of colour on Diana's announcement of the new deal.

Diana Marua is the new brand ambassador for Phoina Beauty Cosmetics
Diana Marua is the new brand ambassador for Phoina Beauty Cosmetics Pulse Live Kenya

Khaligraph asserting he’s the OG with a Ye-inspired look

Teasing the launch of his latest album Invisible Currency, Papa Jones took a swipe at Yeezy boots from American rapper Kanye West's fashion line. Khali seemed to imply that it is beyond him to spend Sh70,000 on what he called 'gumboots'.

Khaligraph Jones
Khaligraph Jones Pulse Live Kenya

Dennis Karuri glams up Janet Mbugua

As always, celebrity makeup artist Dennis Karuri did an impeccable job glamming up media personality Janet Mbugua.

Makeup artist Dennis Karuri and media personality Janet Mbugua
Makeup artist Dennis Karuri and media personality Janet Mbugua Pulse Live Kenya

Mejja alongside Breeder LW all set and pumped for a video shoot

Mejja has something in the works and from the video shoot which caused a buzz this week, it must be a banger! Here's a look from the video shoot, alongside an equally dope look by rapper Breeder LW.

Mejja and Breeder LW
Mejja and Breeder LW Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

