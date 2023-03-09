Top 9 Kenyan YouTube channels with one million subscribers

With the rise of the internet, content creators, artists and television channels have reached a wider audience,

Recently, several Kenyan channels hit the one million subscribers milestone, a significant achievement for the entertainment industry.

Here is a list of the top nine Kenyan YouTube channels that have garnered over one million subscribers as of March 9, 2023

Citizen TV

Citizen TV is the most subscribed Kenyan YouTube channel, boasting 4.04 million subscribers.

The station is owned by Royal Media Services and offers a variety of news, sports, and entertainment content.

Pulse Live Kenya

The channel's popularity can be attributed to its ability to keep Kenyans informed about current events and engaging programs such as the famous 'News Gang.'

KTN News

KTN News comes in second with 2.58 million subscribers. The channel offers comprehensive news coverage and analysis, making it a go-to source for current affairs.

With its diverse team of reporters and anchors, KTN News has managed to capture the attention of Kenyan viewers.

NTV

NTV Kenya follows closely with 2.19 million subscribers. The channel offers news, documentaries, and lifestyle content, making it a versatile platform for viewers.

NTV Kenya's popularity can be attributed to its fearless investigative journalism and thought-provoking programs.

Churchill Show

The Churchill Show, a comedy platform hosted by Daniel Ndambuki, also known as Churchill, has 2.17 million subscribers.

Pulse Live Kenya

The show has become a household name in Kenya with its hilarious skits and stand-up comedy segments.

K24 TV

K24 TV comes in fifth place with 1.29 million subscribers. The channel offers news and entertainment content, with its 'Punchline' show gaining popularity for its hard-hitting interviews.

Otile Brown

Pulse Live Kenya

Singer Otile Brown made history in January 2022 as the first Kenyan artiste to surpass the 1 million subscribers mark on YouTube.

The musician currently has 1.28 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Willy Paul

Willy Paul, a songwriter and CEO of Saldido International, has 1.06 million subscribers.

The artist's music and dance videos have gained massive popularity, making him one of Kenya's most sought-after performers.

Bahati

Pulse Live Kenya

The award-winning Kenyan singer, Bahati, has 1.15 million subscribers.

The artist's music videos and behind-the-scenes content have made him a favourite among Kenyan music lovers.

Sauti Sol

Sauti Sol, a Kenyan boy band, is the latest to join the list at ninth place with 1.01 million subscribers.

Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

