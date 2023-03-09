ADVERTISEMENT
Top 9 Kenyan YouTube channels with one million subscribers

Lynet Okumu

Here is a list of the 9 Kenyan YouTube Channels that have hit one million subscribers

Otile Brown, Willy Paul and Bahati
Otile Brown, Willy Paul and Bahati

Kenyan YouTube Channels continue to gain massive popularity as viewership shifts from traditional TV to digital platforms.

With the rise of the internet, content creators, artists and television channels have reached a wider audience,

Recently, several Kenyan channels hit the one million subscribers milestone, a significant achievement for the entertainment industry.

Here is a list of the top nine Kenyan YouTube channels that have garnered over one million subscribers as of March 9, 2023

Citizen TV is the most subscribed Kenyan YouTube channel, boasting 4.04 million subscribers.

The station is owned by Royal Media Services and offers a variety of news, sports, and entertainment content.

Citizen TV logo
Citizen TV logo Pulse Live Kenya

The channel's popularity can be attributed to its ability to keep Kenyans informed about current events and engaging programs such as the famous 'News Gang.'

KTN News comes in second with 2.58 million subscribers. The channel offers comprehensive news coverage and analysis, making it a go-to source for current affairs.

With its diverse team of reporters and anchors, KTN News has managed to capture the attention of Kenyan viewers.

NTV Kenya follows closely with 2.19 million subscribers. The channel offers news, documentaries, and lifestyle content, making it a versatile platform for viewers.

NTV Kenya's popularity can be attributed to its fearless investigative journalism and thought-provoking programs.

The Churchill Show, a comedy platform hosted by Daniel Ndambuki, also known as Churchill, has 2.17 million subscribers.

Churchill Show logo
Churchill Show logo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Here are Kenya's Top 10 fast-rising YouTubers

The show has become a household name in Kenya with its hilarious skits and stand-up comedy segments.

K24 TV comes in fifth place with 1.29 million subscribers. The channel offers news and entertainment content, with its 'Punchline' show gaining popularity for its hard-hitting interviews.

Otile Brown [Instagram]
Otile Brown [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Otile Brown becomes 1st Kenyan artiste to clock 1 million subscribers

Singer Otile Brown made history in January 2022 as the first Kenyan artiste to surpass the 1 million subscribers mark on YouTube.

The musician currently has 1.28 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Willy Paul, a songwriter and CEO of Saldido International, has 1.06 million subscribers.

The artist's music and dance videos have gained massive popularity, making him one of Kenya's most sought-after performers.

Bahati
Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Bahati becomes second Kenyan artiste to clock 1M YouTube subscribers

The award-winning Kenyan singer, Bahati, has 1.15 million subscribers.

The artist's music videos and behind-the-scenes content have made him a favourite among Kenyan music lovers.

Sauti Sol, a Kenyan boy band, is the latest to join the list at ninth place with 1.01 million subscribers.

Sauti Sol
Sauti Sol Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sauti Sol has lasted more than most Nairobi marriages - Bien

The band's music videos and behind-the-scenes content have captured the attention of music lovers across Africa and beyond.

