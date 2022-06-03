RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Top Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba quits after 12 years

Dennis Milimo

Thanks to my listeners, it's been awesome, but its time to say goodbye - Kirumba

Celebrated media personality Muthoni Wa Kirumba has announced her exit from Mediamax-owned radio station Kameme FM.

The renowned radio presenter used her social media pages to alert her listeners that she is leaving Kameme FM after 12 years.

Kirumba expressed gratitude to her fans for always tuning into her show, making it successful over the years.

“It's been good working with Kameme FM for 12 good years of laughter and love. Thanks to my listeners... it's been awesome. Asante Kameme. It's time to say goodbye,” Muthoni Wa Kirumba said in her message.

Classic 105 presenter and businessman Maina Kageni joined the conversation wishing Kirumba all the best in her future endeavors.

“May God continue to bless you and guide you. Your legacy is unmatched,” read Maina Kageni’s message to Kirumba.

The radio presenter is yet to disclose where she is headed. She used to host the Canjamuka show on Kameme.

rosy mamake waitherero And the way my hubby loved your laughter aki please don't go,I just love to watch him broke into laughter as soon as he hears you laugh. Hata kama ameheartbreakiwa na vifaranga vyake vya kando,you make him smile how I'm I going to break this news to him without breaking is already broken heart

karangu muraya MC Nindaregana na uhoro ucio piu mwana witu.....wee ungithii nouhitie muno

wambui wa wanjihia If it's for a better place, I wish you well girl. May the Lord order your steps

david mambo Ohh noo. you had been helping me with a lot of Good advices na nduri wande . I wish you well . God loves you.

britney wambui All the best in your future endeavors switty...Kameme FM will never be the same without you..i guess its time for me to look for another vernacular show to listen to...

monicah thumbi Please No! Goodbyes never seat well with me especially from such a darling presenter. All the best in your endeavors. You made such an awesome duo with Kihenjo but all is well

Also Read: Kameme FM’s Njogu Wa Njoroge fired days after joining DP Ruto’s UDA

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

