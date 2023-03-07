Top Radio Maisha presenters hired to start new radio station

Among the presenters unveiled by the radio station which is a sister station to TV 47 is Emmanuel Mwashumbe, Hassan Ali Kauleni, Billy Miya, and Mbaruk Mwalimu.

Radio 47 will be banking on the experience of the accomplished presenters to grow its audience across the country.

The presenters have already been slotted for different shows in the station's show lineup.

Billy Miya and Mbaruk Mwalimu will continue to pair up for the drive show while Emmanuel Mwashumbe pairs up with Mkamburi Chigogo for the early morning show.

Hassan Ali Kauleni who is popular for education and sports content will take the airwaves Saturday to host the Bahari la Elimu show. Kauleni will also partner with Lucky to host the sports show over the weekend.

Besides the four, Radio 47 will also be looking to utilise the services of ex-Milele radio presenter Eva Mwalili who will begin the day with the Nuru Show from 4a.m - 6 a.m. as well as the Sunday gospel show.

The radio station has also acquired the services of Chief Administrative Secretary Nominee Mwanaisha Chidzuga who will be in charge of the mid-morning show.

Others in the line of the Radio station's presenters are Comedian Dr Ofweneke who will host the evening show between 8:00 p.m - 11:00 p.m. Manucho the Young Turk will be on air weekdays from 1:00 p.m - 3:00 p.m.

Eric Wambugu will have a weekly show dubbed Kali za Kale and Liz Mutuku will have a weekly political show debunking matters of politics and governance.