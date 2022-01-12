RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Trey Songz accused of sexual assault by basketball player Dylan Gonzalez

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music star has denied the allegation.

American rapper Trey Songz and basketballer Dylan Gonzalez [Instagram/TreySongz] [Instagram/Dylan Gonzalez]
American rapper Trey Songz and basketballer Dylan Gonzalez [Instagram/TreySongz] [Instagram/Dylan Gonzalez]

American singer Trey Songz has been accused of sexual assault by basketballer Dylan Gonzalez.

Recommended articles

The former University of Nevada basketball star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, where she revealed that Trey Songz raped her and caused her “unbearable PTSD.”

"With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas Hotel," she wrote.

Trey Songz accused of sexual assault by basketball player Dylan Gonzalez
Trey Songz accused of sexual assault by basketball player Dylan Gonzalez Pulse Nigeria

Gonzalez also encouraged victims of sexual abuse to come forward. “Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal,” she wrote.

The music star has, however, denied the allegation.

American basketballer Dylan Gonzalez [Instagram/Dylan Gonzalez]
American basketballer Dylan Gonzalez [Instagram/Dylan Gonzalez] Pulse Nigeria

"Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks," his rep told TMZ.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Esther Musila’s perfect clap back to fan demanding that she gets pregnant

Esther Musila’s perfect clap back to fan demanding that she gets pregnant

Trey Songz accused of sexual assault by basketball player Dylan Gonzalez

Trey Songz accused of sexual assault by basketball player Dylan Gonzalez

Jalango’s Luo Festival goes international, US dates announced

Jalango’s Luo Festival goes international, US dates announced

Update: Akuku Danger moved from HDU Unit to the general ward

Update: Akuku Danger moved from HDU Unit to the general ward

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photos]

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photos]

How Anerlisa Muigai’s expensive birthday party went down [Photos]

How Anerlisa Muigai’s expensive birthday party went down [Photos]

Why Maina Kageni never contributes to weddings

Why Maina Kageni never contributes to weddings

KRG the Don splashes millions on his birthday Party, plus a chopper ride [Video]

KRG the Don splashes millions on his birthday Party, plus a chopper ride [Video]

Ex-Switch TV anchor Muitiriri lands new job days after station shut down

Ex-Switch TV anchor Muitiriri lands new job days after station shut down

Trending

Actor Brian Ogana introduces his new girlfriend as she turns a year older [Photos]

Actor Brian Ogana

I lost a child and grieved in private last year - Nadia Mukami opens up

Jalang'o and Nadia Mukami

Jackie Matubia expecting baby No.2, Miracle baby loses his cool over Sailors Gang & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Nadia Mukami, Guardian Angel, Esther Musila, Jackie Matubia and Miracle Baby

Vera speaks on friendship with Otile Brown & if he is allowed to see baby Asia

Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo and Otile Brown