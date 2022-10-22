Trio Mio turns pours his heart out in a special message as he turns 18

The 'Cheza kama wewe' hit-maker penned a special message appreciate people dear to him as he marked his 18th birthday.

Trio Mio captured his feelings in a post that read: "Im officially legal. Just turned 18 today fam na naskia wah!"

The rapper acknowledged his siblings and mother in his birthday message, listing the important role that each of the plays in his life.

“Tuzidi kuzidi in this journey together . I thank God, my mama for giving birth to this fine pikim. my sisters for always being there for me, my brother for always being my shield, my team for the amazing work we do and you my fans for sticking with me through my growth as an artist,” wrote the rapper.

Trio Mio Pulse Live Kenya

Noting that he will be done with high school in December, the young rapper promised to shake the scene writing:

“Kijana ako 18 na namada mesti Dec, mustake jua vile nakam na ubaya".

He also had a special request to his fans, explaining the best gift that would make the big day perfect.

"Biggest gift mnaeza nipea ni kucheki ngoma yangu mbichi 'hapakazituu, Like comment, share and subscribe." He added.

Taking the industry by storm

The fast-rising star has taken the industry by storm, releasing hit after hit and is on course to cementing his place among the greats.

Despite juggling school and his career in music, the talented hit-maker has been serving his fans fresh hits, leaving them looking forward to his next project.

Trio Mio Pulse Live Kenya

His lyrical prowess, voice and ability to craft catchy hits set him apart from others has made him, Kenya's most sought-after rapper.