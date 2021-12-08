RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tristan Thompson says new baby mama is trying to gain fame with lawsuit

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Thompson says Nichols alerted the media about their relationship.

Tristan Thompson and his new baby mama Maralee Nichols [Instagram/TristanThompson]
Tristan Thompson and his new baby mama Maralee Nichols [Instagram/TristanThompson]

American basketballer Tristan Thompson has accused his latest baby mama, Maralee Nichols, of trying to gain fame with the lawsuit she recently filed.

Recommended articles

Nichols recently welcomed a child with the NBA star.

In the filing obtained by PageSix, the basketballer claimed that the personal trainer’s “intention all along [was] to try to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself in this lawsuit.”

The former boyfriend of reality TV star Khloe Kardashian also revealed that Nichol's decision to share the details of their conversations on Snapchat was a move to smear his name.

Thompson also accused the trainer of alerting the media about their relationship and the pregnancy.

It would be recalled that Nichols filed for child support from the rich NBA star before giving birth to the child.

Nicole said she conceived the child on the night of Tristan's 30th birthday.

At that time, the NBA star was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian whom they share a daughter.

However, Tristan admitted in the lawsuit that he had sex with the 31-year-old trainer but claimed that it only happened once.

In a twist, Nichols said the affair started five months before his birthday and the affair continued after she got pregnant.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mulamwah’s drama takes new twist as he closes down his record label

Mulamwah’s drama takes new twist as he closes down his record label

Tristan Thompson says new baby mama is trying to gain fame with lawsuit

Tristan Thompson says new baby mama is trying to gain fame with lawsuit

Rue Baby forced to cancel her graduation party over Akothee’s health

Rue Baby forced to cancel her graduation party over Akothee’s health

Lynn Ngugi's reaction as she is named among 100 most influential Women by BBC

Lynn Ngugi's reaction as she is named among 100 most influential Women by BBC

1 arrested as Chiloba shuts down Nairobi-based radio station

1 arrested as Chiloba shuts down Nairobi-based radio station

BBC poaches another top Nation Journalist days after Victor Kiprop

BBC poaches another top Nation Journalist days after Victor Kiprop

Nick Cannon announces passing away of his youngest son

Nick Cannon announces passing away of his youngest son

'My sperm donor was not a random person' - Ini Edo

'My sperm donor was not a random person' - Ini Edo

Don’t be too quick to judge - Mulamwah breaks silence on breakup with Sonie

Don’t be too quick to judge - Mulamwah breaks silence on breakup with Sonie

Trending

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo

Willy Paul apologizes to Kenyans on Behalf of Diana B

Willy Paul, Bahati and Diana Marua

Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

Milele FM boss Alex Mwakideu shows off his new sleek ride

Mulamwah introduces new Girlfriend hours break Up with Carol Sonie [Photo]

Comedian Mulamwah introduces his new girlfriend