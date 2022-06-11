RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kenyan writer Troy Onyango dines with UK royalty

Cyprian Kimutai

Troy Onyango is founder and editor-in-chief of Lolwe

The Duchess of Cornwall meets author Troy Onyango during a reception organised to celebrate the Commonwealth Diaspora of the United Kingdom at Buckingham palace
The Duchess of Cornwall meets author Troy Onyango during a reception organised to celebrate the Commonwealth Diaspora of the United Kingdom at Buckingham palace

Writer and editor Troy Onyango was among high flying guests invited by the Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall to celebrate the Commonwealth Diaspora of the United Kingdom at Buckingham Palace.

The reception hosted on Thursday, June 9 saw Onyango join around 500 other invited guests ranging from High Commissioners to celebrities, as well as "members of society representing business, the arts, education, the NHS and many of the charities associated with Their Royal Highnesses," stated the official website of the Royal family.

English professional footballer Bukayo Saka , as well as English professional rugby player Maro Itoje, were among the most notable guests at the reception.

"The reception celebrated and recognised the important contribution the Commonwealth diaspora provides within the United Kingdom," read a statement from the Royal family.

The Prince and The Duchess hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace in celebration of the Commonwealth Diaspora of the UK, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda later this month.
The Prince and The Duchess hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace in celebration of the Commonwealth Diaspora of the UK, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda later this month.

The reception comes less than a two weeks until the start of the Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) Meeting set to be hosted between Monday, June 20- Saturday, June 25 in Kigali, Rwanda.

"Commonwealth leaders will travel to Rwanda to reaffirm their common values and agree actions and policies to improve the lives of all their citizens. Decisions taken at CHOGM also guide the work programme of the Commonwealth Secretariat," read a statement from the official website.

Onyango, founder and editor-in-chief of Lolwe has had his work published in numerous publications such as Prairie Schooner, Doek!, Wasafiri, Isele Magazine, Johannesburg Review of Books, AFREADA, Nairobi Noir, Dgëku Magazine, and Transition among others.

Onyango is also the winner of the inaugural Nyanza Literary Festival Prize and first runner-up in the Black Letter Media Competition, he has also been shortlisted for the Caine Prize, the Short Story Day Africa Prize, the Brittle Paper Awards, and nominated for the Pushcart Prize.

