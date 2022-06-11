Kenyan writer Troy Onyango dines with UK royalty

The reception hosted on Thursday, June 9 saw Onyango join around 500 other invited guests ranging from High Commissioners to celebrities, as well as "members of society representing business, the arts, education, the NHS and many of the charities associated with Their Royal Highnesses," stated the official website of the Royal family.

English professional footballer Bukayo Saka , as well as English professional rugby player Maro Itoje, were among the most notable guests at the reception.

"The reception celebrated and recognised the important contribution the Commonwealth diaspora provides within the United Kingdom," read a statement from the Royal family.

Pulse Live Kenya

The reception comes less than a two weeks until the start of the Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) Meeting set to be hosted between Monday, June 20- Saturday, June 25 in Kigali, Rwanda.

"Commonwealth leaders will travel to Rwanda to reaffirm their common values and agree actions and policies to improve the lives of all their citizens. Decisions taken at CHOGM also guide the work programme of the Commonwealth Secretariat," read a statement from the official website.

Troy Onyango won the Nyanza Literary Festival Prize

Onyango, founder and editor-in-chief of Lolwe has had his work published in numerous publications such as Prairie Schooner, Doek!, Wasafiri, Isele Magazine, Johannesburg Review of Books, AFREADA, Nairobi Noir, Dgëku Magazine, and Transition among others.