Truth about man who claimed being behind Eve Mungai's success [Videos]

The man who shared the video donned in police uniform online said he was behind Eve Mungai’s first 30 videos but the now successful YouTuber deserted him after she blew up.

The seemingly frustrated man listed the things he had done for Eve Mungai including paying her rent for five months.

“I have a sad story about Mungai Eve, I know most of you will insult me but the truth needs to be told. Mungai Eve you know how much I struggled to make sure you recorded your first 30 videos.

"I even bought lunch for our first thirty guests but you later blocked me I even paid your rent and I have the messages. I want my money back, when are you planning to repay me?” the man identified as CP Karao ranted.

Hours later, the man would change tune and say all the allegations he made were false and that he was chasing a moment of fame which he had since achieved.

In a separate video, the officer said he is a content creator noting that he had no idea the video would have blown to that extent.

The apologetic officer asked for Mungai Eve’s understanding on the matter as she understood how the content creation worked.

“I went to the internet and clout chased with Mungai Eve, am sure you (Mungai Eve) will come across this video and am sure you will understand, I am just a content creator and I did not do this with ill intentions, I ask for forgiveness from you,your boyfriend and even the companies you have partnered with,” the officer said.

Responding to the matter Mungai Eve said she took the matter lightly at first before her lawyer prompted her to view the viral video.

“I don’t know the guy I have never seen him, when I started receiving the video I thought he was just among those who just used my name for their reasons until my lawyer sent me the video and asked me to watch it. My lawyer is handling it, I am not following it up,” Mungai Eve told a local media house.

The matter has seen Eve Mungai trending on Twitter a better part of the day.