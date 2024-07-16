The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenyans react: Khalif Kairo makes u-turn on protests & Ruto's vision

Lynet Okumu

Khalif Kairo's abrupt shift on Tuesday's protests and remarks on Ruto's achievements spark outrage.

Khalif Kairo
Khalif Kairo
  • Businessman Khalif Kairo advised youth against participating in protests, citing President William Ruto's achievements
  • Kairo's remarks sparked criticism and divided opinions among his followers
  • Kairo outlined three main reasons for urging youth to reconsider joining the protests, including the withdrawal of the finance bill and the reinstatement of the Kazi Mtaani program

Businessman Khalif Kairo has stirred controversy with his social media video advising youth against participating in ongoing street protests, citing purported achievements by President William Ruto's administration.

However, his remarks have divided opinion among his followers, with many criticising his stance.

In his video message, Kairo outlined three main reasons why he believes youth should reconsider joining the protests.

Businessman Khalif Kairo
Businessman Khalif Kairo Businessman Khalif Kairo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 3 narratives about my income that haters love to believe - Khalif Kairo

Firstly, he pointed out that several demands put forth by the youth, including the withdrawal of the finance bill and the resignation of top officials like the Inspector General of Police, have been met. He also highlighted President Ruto's commitment to reinstate the Kazi Mtaani program as a positive step forward.

"Most of the objectives that we were fighting for have been met. The key was the finance bill and they have already withdrawn it. The whole Cabinet has gone home, IG Koome has resigned and now the president is saying Kazi Mtaani is coming back. So I’m going to appeal that we give it other different approaches and see if they will work," Kairo said.

Kairo expressed concern over the potential for violence and looting during the protests.

He emphasised the risks faced by business owners in Nairobi's CBD and questioned the police's ability to maintain control over the situation effectively.

READ: Khalif Kairo's Biography: Age, early parenthood & life regrets

Lastly, Kairo argued against the notion that forcing President Ruto out of office would resolve the country's underlying issues. He cautioned that leadership changes alone would not guarantee solutions and advocated for more strategic approaches.

“The problems that Kenyans have, even if Ruto resigns today and Gachagua takes over or even Wetangula. They are not saints. So this is the thing that needs a very clear plan and that will only work if we start recalling MPs or wait for elections and send everyone one.

"So for now we are just putting the country at risk and also putting the economy under a lot of stress. I’m not telling you this as your leader but rather as a young person who has considered several risks. So don’t go to the streets, it's not worth it," he said.

On the contrary, human rights activist Boniface Mwangi outlined the significance of today's protests as a means to demand accountability from the government regarding the deaths of previous protesters.

Mwangi emphasised that until concrete actions are taken by the government to acknowledge and address these fatalities, the protests would continue unabated.

Mwangi criticised President Ruto for failing to publicly apologise to the families of those who lost their lives during the protests, highlighting a broader call for accountability and justice.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

