Kenyans react: Khalif Kairo makes u-turn on protests & Ruto's vision

Businessman Khalif Kairo has stirred controversy with his social media video advising youth against participating in ongoing street protests, citing purported achievements by President William Ruto's administration.

However, his remarks have divided opinion among his followers, with many criticising his stance.

Kairo's argument against street protests

In his video message, Kairo outlined three main reasons why he believes youth should reconsider joining the protests.

Firstly, he pointed out that several demands put forth by the youth, including the withdrawal of the finance bill and the resignation of top officials like the Inspector General of Police, have been met. He also highlighted President Ruto's commitment to reinstate the Kazi Mtaani program as a positive step forward.

"Most of the objectives that we were fighting for have been met. The key was the finance bill and they have already withdrawn it. The whole Cabinet has gone home, IG Koome has resigned and now the president is saying Kazi Mtaani is coming back. So I’m going to appeal that we give it other different approaches and see if they will work," Kairo said.

Kairo expressed concern over the potential for violence and looting during the protests.

He emphasised the risks faced by business owners in Nairobi's CBD and questioned the police's ability to maintain control over the situation effectively.

Lastly, Kairo argued against the notion that forcing President Ruto out of office would resolve the country's underlying issues. He cautioned that leadership changes alone would not guarantee solutions and advocated for more strategic approaches.

“The problems that Kenyans have, even if Ruto resigns today and Gachagua takes over or even Wetangula. They are not saints. So this is the thing that needs a very clear plan and that will only work if we start recalling MPs or wait for elections and send everyone one.

"So for now we are just putting the country at risk and also putting the economy under a lot of stress. I’m not telling you this as your leader but rather as a young person who has considered several risks. So don’t go to the streets, it's not worth it," he said.

Boniface Mwangi urges Gen Z's to occupy the streets

On the contrary, human rights activist Boniface Mwangi outlined the significance of today's protests as a means to demand accountability from the government regarding the deaths of previous protesters.

Mwangi emphasised that until concrete actions are taken by the government to acknowledge and address these fatalities, the protests would continue unabated.