TV host and YouTuber Maureen Waititu in mourning

The wonderful woman I was named after has rested - Maureen Waititu

Kenyan YouTuber and social media Influencer Maureen Waitittu and her family are in mourning following the sudden demise of her grandmother Njambi.

The TV personality shared the sad news via her social media pages, with a revelation that she was named after her grandmother who just passed away.

“My sweet grandma, The wonderful woman I was named after, Cûcû Njambi has rested. Rejoice with the angels . Rest in peace grandma 😔,” Maureen Waititu remarked while eulogizing her grandmother.

Following the announcement fans and other celebrities joined the conversation, sending in their condolence messages.

thericherbrand So so sorry for your loss @maureenwaititu. May GOD comfort you and your family and give you peace that surpasses all understanding.

gachemmanuel My deepest condolences to you @maureenwaititu and your family. May the good Lord be with you to wrap His loving arms around you and grant you comfort and peace.

s_gaturo My most sincere condolence.

_rongermarie_ Pole sana Maureen. May her soul Rest in peace.

_its_wambui_k May she rest in peace🤍 It is well Maureen.Take heart ❤.

shiro_stanley Pole Sana Maureen Waititu😢May the Lord Comfort you.

faith3924 My condolences. Poleni.

kauchi_imagine Grannys are gems 💎 sorry for your loss.

shikunginyo May she Rest In Peace 🕊

evekigumo Pole sana let her rejoice with the angels and RIP . Hugs mama ❤️ 🤗

vergylove I see where you got your beautiful smile from ! So sorry for your loss.

damaris.ngugi.351 My condolences 😍😍😍😍it is well.

chirriesheela Poleee Saaana.may she rest in peace.

_tashaemma May she rest in eternal peace. It is well Maureen🤍.

sweatpants_galore_kenya Sorry for Your loss and may she rest in peace❤️.

evawanyama 😢😢. So sorry for the loss. You are her. The smile, the eyes.

faithpashion May her soul rest in eternal peace. Hugs mami❤️

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

