TV icon Jerry Springer passes away at 79

The host of 'The Jerry Springer Show,' a popular talk show filled with outrageous guests and wild fights that lasted 27 years, passed away peacefully at his home in the Chicago area on Thursday morning after battling pancreatic cancer. According to TMZ's source, it was diagnosed a few months ago.

Business Insider USA

However, a family spokesperson stated that Jerry had been dealing with a brief illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before achieving worldwide fame through his TV show, Jerry Springer was a former politician who ran for the US Congress in 1970, became a Cincinnati City Council member in 1971, and went on to serve as the city's mayor in 1977 for a single term.

Business Insider USA

Initially, Jerry's show in 1991 focused on political topics, but it later transformed into a popular and chaotic talk show, which became a massive hit in the late '90s, even outdoing Oprah Winfrey's show in certain cities. After running for 27 years, 'Springer' ended in 2018, followed by Jerry's courtroom show, 'Judge Jerry,' which aired for three seasons.

He is survived by his daughter, Katie Springer, and his older sister, Evelyn.