The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

TV icon Jerry Springer passes away at 79

Babatunde Lawal

"Jerry, Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!!!"

Jerry Springer, 79
Jerry Springer, 79

Recommended articles

The host of 'The Jerry Springer Show,' a popular talk show filled with outrageous guests and wild fights that lasted 27 years, passed away peacefully at his home in the Chicago area on Thursday morning after battling pancreatic cancer. According to TMZ's source, it was diagnosed a few months ago.

Jerry Springer talks to his guests and audience on the set of The Jerry Springer Show.Ralf-Finn Hestoft/Getty Images
Jerry Springer talks to his guests and audience on the set of "The Jerry Springer Show."Ralf-Finn Hestoft/Getty Images Business Insider USA

However, a family spokesperson stated that Jerry had been dealing with a brief illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before achieving worldwide fame through his TV show, Jerry Springer was a former politician who ran for the US Congress in 1970, became a Cincinnati City Council member in 1971, and went on to serve as the city's mayor in 1977 for a single term.

Jerry Springer chatting with co-anchor Jim Watkins and a technician before a news broadcast at WLWT-TV.Steve Kagan/Getty Images
Jerry Springer chatting with co-anchor Jim Watkins and a technician before a news broadcast at WLWT-TV.Steve Kagan/Getty Images Business Insider USA

Initially, Jerry's show in 1991 focused on political topics, but it later transformed into a popular and chaotic talk show, which became a massive hit in the late '90s, even outdoing Oprah Winfrey's show in certain cities. After running for 27 years, 'Springer' ended in 2018, followed by Jerry's courtroom show, 'Judge Jerry,' which aired for three seasons.

He is survived by his daughter, Katie Springer, and his older sister, Evelyn.

May his soul rest in peace.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Vanessa Mdee flaunts Sh500,000 Dior handbag from Rotimi [Video]

Vanessa Mdee flaunts Sh500,000 Dior handbag from Rotimi [Video]

Stonebwoy releases highly anticipated album '5th Dimension'

Stonebwoy releases highly anticipated album '5th Dimension'

Samidoh's wife Edday drops a bombshell with baby bump pic

Samidoh's wife Edday drops a bombshell with baby bump pic

TV icon Jerry Springer passes away at 79

TV icon Jerry Springer passes away at 79

Bobi Wine: You think one gets wiser with age until you meet Bebe Cool

Bobi Wine: You think one gets wiser with age until you meet Bebe Cool

Oga Obinna explains reasons for cutting off Amber Ray

Oga Obinna explains reasons for cutting off Amber Ray

Shix Kapienga turns 36, watch her classy moves on the dancefloor with Jacky Vike

Shix Kapienga turns 36, watch her classy moves on the dancefloor with Jacky Vike

Pastor Ng'ang'a dares gov't to arrest him, exposes other fake preachers

Pastor Ng'ang'a dares gov't to arrest him, exposes other fake preachers

Ayra Starr wasn't sure she liked her hit song 'Rush' until it was released

Ayra Starr wasn't sure she liked her hit song 'Rush' until it was released

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mammito Eunice

Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Phil Director and Kate Actress

Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview

Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz and their Kids Tiffah and Nillan

Diamond turns up in long convoy to pick Zari, Tiffah and Nilan in glamorous reunion

A collage of MC Jessy and Betty Kyallo

Details of MC Jessy & Betty Kyallo's grand return to media