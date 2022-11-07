RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

TV queen Catherine Kasavuli hospitalised at KNH

Denis Mwangi

Kenyans have pulled efforts to donate blood for Catherine Kasavuli

Kenyans have pulled efforts to support legendary broadcaster Catherine Kasavuli who is currently at Kenyatta National Hospital.

According to the reports, Kasavuli, who made a comeback to the screens at KBC, was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Her boss at the station, acting Managing director Samuel Maina has mobilised colleagues to help the veteran newscaster.

"Dear friends, colleagues and well-wishers. Our dear colleague Catherine Kasavuli is hospitalized at the KNH Private Wing after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

"For those who can, she needs blood transfusion urgently. Your prayers and moral support will be very welcome," he told employees.

Citizen TV news anchor Francis Gachuri also mobilised well-wishers on social media to contribute to the blood donation drive at KNH.

Blood donation appeal. Legendary newscaster Catherine Kasavuli is hospitalized at the KNH Private Wing after being diagnosed with cervical cancer. She urgently needs blood. Kindly avail yourself and donate. Thank you,” Gachuri said in a post.

Kasavuli was earlier this year feted at the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA) held in Nairobi on Friday, May 6.

At the awards organized by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) to celebrate journalistic excellence and achievements in Kenya, Kasavuli was inducted to the Lifetime Achievement award for her remarkable career spanning several decades and for her role in the growth of journalism and the media in Kenya.

Catherine Kasavuli made a grand comeback to the media in 2021 as part of KBC's relaunch strategy.

