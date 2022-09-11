RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tyler Mbaya and fiancé get tattoos in honour of baby daughter[Photo]

Amos Robi

The two had their baby's names tattooed on different parts of their body

Tyler Mbaya and fiancé
Tyler Mbaya and fiancé

Days after former Machachari actor and his fiancé Georgina Njenga revealed their daughter’s faces, the couple has gotten a tattoo of their daughter.

Tlyer and Georgina got baby foot prints on the chest and arm respectively. For Georgina, she had the foot prints and her daughter’s first name Astra while Tyler had the foot prints and her surname, Nyambura.

The two welcomed their baby girl on May 7th and even got her pierced in late August. During the piercing, the little girl remained calm through the entire process as her father made an expression indicating that he was feeling the pain on behalf of his brave daughter.

Tattoos by Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga
Tattoos by Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga Tattoos by Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga Pulse Live Kenya

Baha and Georgina had been dating for a while before they announced that they were expecting their bundle of joy.

“She came on my birthday. We would love to tell you guys that baby and her momma are doing great and being taken care of,” Baha wrote on his Instagram hours after his baby was born.

Georgina disclosed that she was scared after finding out that she is expectant.

“When I first found out about you,I was happy and scared at the same time but one thing I knew for real I needed you The last few months have not been easy but your little kicks make everything worth it We love you so much and can’t wait to meet you new video on my yt channel at 3:30 pm,” she said.

Fans and followers elicited mixed reactions on seeing the tattoos the two had inked:

nasra__chiq ❤️❤️❤️🙌I mean Astra is blessed to have you as a dad eiiiy 🤌😌

__viviyenneh 😍😍😍😍😍😍the best tattoo have ever seen .......whoooooosh

karls_achyeng Eeeeeei life goals ❤️🔥🙌

carolinewanjiru91 Na mkizaa wengine in future c mtajaza mwili n tattoos 😂😂😂

_joy._vee Huyo ni astra amefanya baha akachora tattoo...enyewe she is one in a million🔥🔥😍

h.e.r.m_ajesty Eeeeeeyyyy😭❤️wow sheeesh😫🥺Lord😩🤲🏾Parents of the year it is🥰❤

_wanjiku.ka Wonderful❤️😩..God bless @astra__kamau may she never lack✨

montez_moh 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 God bless you en that little Angel.

.ms.ndirangu._ The most meaningful tattoo i have ever come across😍😍

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
