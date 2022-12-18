Karen Nyamu calls it quits with Samidoh,Rue Baby X-mas gift & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

After a night-filled drama that saw United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Senator Karen Nyamu trend for a better part of the weekend, the mother of three has decided to cut ties with his baby daddy Samidoh Muchoki.

Nyamu in a series of Instagram stories said she was not ashamed of her actions nor did she regret the previous night's occurrences but vowed not to be involved in similar situations in the future.

The nominated senator further said she was aware of her position in the country’s leadership noting that her drama was putting her on the spot as a senator.

“You know guys I have no regrets from last night, I don't wish I did things any differently. I however promise you that it is the last time your girl ever be involved in a situation like that ever again.

“I am very fortunate to be bestowed the honor and responsibility of leadership in this country. To be a people’s representative in Parliament is an opportunity I treasure and take very seriously,” Nyamu said.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

The senator said that her decision to cut off her baby daddy was way too late insisting that she did not love drama.

Nyamu however said she was open to being a co-wife to someone else in the future.

“I have made a conscious decision to end for good my involvement with the father of my babies and now ex Samidoh Muchoki. I know I could have called him and ended the relationship quietly but I decided to make it as public as the drama and controversy have been.

“I don’t love drama and I don't wreck homes. I am however still open to finding a great co-wife in the future,” senator Nyamu wrote.

You will not see heaven - Jony Hairdesigner tells Size 8 after alleged discrimination

Former Kameme TV and K24 hairstylist Jony Hairdesigner has blasted gospel singer Size 8 for cancelling him for being a member of the LGBTQ community.

The cross-dressing hair designer accused Size 8 of allegedly judging him based on his posts on his social media pages.

He questioned where he had openly said he was a member of the LGBTQ community adding that it was hypocritical for the gospel singer to be cancelling him when she too was a sinner.

“True story loves, the so-called ‘gospel ladies‘ apparently cancelled on me based on the fact that I’m ‘gay’ from the things I post here," Jony said.

Jony Hairdesigner and Size 8 Pulse Live Kenya

Jony pointed out that he is religious adding that if Size 8 did not want to associate with him then she should also leave her husband DJ Mo who has been previously accused of being unfaithful in their marriage.

“I’m a believer of Christ and one thing I know is God is just and loving. He has sustained and elevated me all my life, so if anyone doesn’t want to associate themselves with sinners they might as well leave their adulterous partners. The real question though, how do y’all get to judge based on someone’s sexuality?” Jony retorted.

The hair designer said everyone was a sinner including the gospel singer who he said did not have a direct ticket to heaven.

Akothee's daughter Rue Baby splashes millions on new car

Fashion model and daughter to singer Akothee Rue Baby is elated after she bought herself her first car.

Rue Baby on her Instagram page celebrated the big step saying it was the first milestone she was making as an adult.

“My first adult milestone! Seriously can't believe she's mine!! Merry Christmas to me 🥰🥰We look good together,” she noted.

The new acquisition left friends and family happy for the actress who received tens of congratulatory messages.

Akothee's daughter Rue Baby purchases new car Pulse Live Kenya

Rue Baby’s mother Akothee was the first to send in her congratulations saying her entire family was making great strides in their lives.

“Weee Okey so everyone in this house is on wheels 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Congratulations my Queen aaah,” Akothee said.

Her sister Vesha Okello also shared her joy in her sister’s achievement saying “Congratulations love, new baby in town 😍😍.”

Elsa Majimbo introduces mzungu boyfriend

US-based Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo is no longer a single lady after she introduced her boyfriend to the world.

Majimbo on her Instagram celebrated her partner showering him with praise for being a great partner and expressing her undying love for him.

“To my darling love…thank you for bringing me so much happiness, love, joy. Thank you for showing me what love looks like. Thank you for doing my hair and playing chess with me and buying me things (my favorite) I love you so🥺💗,” Majimbo wrote.

The post by Majimbo was accompanied by photos and videos of them enjoying time together.

Elsa Majimbo with her boyfriend Pulse Live Kenya

It has been a great year for Majimbo who has celebrated different wins in the year. In July 2022, Majimbo acquired an apartment in Los Angeles California after 12 months of hunting for an ideal property.

“After looking for a house in LA for one year I got the place 🥳🥳🥳🥳 A new house and a happy girl,” Majimbo noted while announcing the good news.

Jackie Matubia hospitalised

Pulse Acting Influencer of the Year Jackie Matubia has been taken ill and is currently admitted in hospital.

The award-winning actor and TV presenter updated her fans on the unfortunate development from her hospital bed on Thursday morning conveying that she has been unwell for a number of days.

Matubia could be seen attached to a blood pressure monitor though she appeared to be in a stable condition.

Pulse Live Kenya

She has not disclosed details of her ailment or the treatment she is undergoing.

"To good health. Had the roughest couple of days," Matubia captioned a video from the hospital that she shared with her Instagram followers.

Nadia set to launch new business on Koinange Street

Self-named African popstar Nadia Mukami is set to launch a new business in Nairobi CBD along Koinange Street over the weekend.

The celebrated singer and songwriter took to Instagram to share the good news with her followers while unveiling the official logo of the upcoming beauty parlour at Deluxe Mall.

The logo has a fancy N for Nadia, the tagline reading glamor at its best. The singer also shared the parlor’s page which already has 2,000 followers.

Many fans congratulated her on the big move, others asked if they could get a job while many pledged to support her business.

Pulse Live Kenya

This has been a good year for Nadia, who has been breaking barriers in the music industry and levelling up in every possible way.

In January, she signed her first artiste Latinoh aka King of Love, under Seven Creative Hub, her record label. This was after announcing that she wanted to expand her empire by signing new talent.

Reason Jeff Koinange is going off TV screens

Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange has announced taking a break from the screens for some time.

Jeff on his Twitter page told his fans that he would be taking a break as he appreciated his fans for their support and wished them happy festivities.

“Folks, I'm gonna be off these streets for a couple of weeks and didn't want to do so without wishing each & every one of you and your families Happy Holidays and all the VERY BEST as we end one year and begin another!

Jeff Koinange Pulse Live Kenya

“God Bless you all & THANKS as always for your Love & Support!!” Jeff wrote.

The announcement by Jeff comes as the media industry faces changes that are seeing businesses reduce their staffers in a bid to stay afloat.

Top media houses including Standard Group, Nation Media Group, Radio Africa and Capital FM announced mass firings.

Why Azziad Nasenya could soon relocate to Germany

Influencer and content creator, Azziad Nasenya, could soon be a resident of a different continent after she hinted at moving abroad.

Azziad revealed it has been in her plans for a long time but setbacks have constantly pulled her back among them the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Mungai Eve, the sassy influencer said she was not certain of whether she wanted to move out of the country but time was going to tell whether she was going to relocate.

"Actually I was supposed to relocate after form four and then something happened and then I had to stay, then in 2020 then covid happened, you remember it was shut down, then I went viral."

Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya

"I don't know, I think time will tell because you know as time goes by we continue living, and our paths continue changing," she noted.

The 21-year-old mentioned that she has built a solid brand in Kenya and relocating would have to be for a greater reason.

Having just come from a trip abroad, Azziad added that she instantly misses Kenyan delicacies the moment she is out of the country.

She noted that she was to stay away longer but was forced to return early due to work demands.