Yoh! This week on our hot and entertaining segment #UhondoMtaani we focus the spotlight on top stories making headlines in the entertainment industry.

So Lets dive straight into it!

Citizen TV’s Kambua loses her new Born Baby

Singer Kambua

Citizen TV presenter cum singer Kambua and her husband Jackson Mathu are mourning the sudden demise of their new born baby named Malachi Manundu Muthiga Mathu.

Kambua shared the sad news via her Instagram on Monday, (February 15, 2021), saying doctors tried their best to save the young Malachi but all was in vain.

Kambua's post

“What a privilege it has been carrying a life yet again. My little baby boy Malachi made a grand entrance into the world a few days ago. He was everything we hoped for, and more, much more. Perfect in every way. Malachi knew how much he was loved, and so he did all he could to stay with us. With the help of a most dedicated team of doctors & nurses, our little baby fought, until Jesus healed him by taking him to Himself. Malachi is now free from pain, and any worldy care. Our tears fall freely because our hearts are broken beyond words.

But our faith and hope remains unshaken because we have our trust in a dependable God. A good, good Father. We may not know how to navigate the days ahead, but God does. And so we trust Him, a moment at a time. Malachi Manundu Muthiga Mathu. You were deeply loved, and will forever be remembered. Your Father, your mommy, and your brother Nathaniel, will carry you in our hearts always 💛💛💛

Please allow us some time to process all of this, we will respond to your calls and messages in due time” reads Kambua’s announcement.

Saumu Mbuvi end relatinship with Senator Boyfriend

Senator Anwar Loitiptip and Saumu Mbuvi

Saumu has been trending following her revelation that she had broken up with Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip after a troubled relationship, which involved physical abuse.

"These are the things he did to me… he almost killed me. I will forever fight for women to stand for their rights. Never allow a man to be violent to you," she stated after sharing photo of herself looking battered.

“Yes, I broke up with him there so much I didn’t share but I will,”

"He was never my husband, I’m yet to let you know why I left him… just a wannabe,” she added

However, a statement purportedly from Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip, tends to paint a clear picture of his failed relationship with Saumu Mbuvi.

“A lot has been said and written that touches on my character. I have remained calm because at the end of the day, the truth will always come out stronger.

Like any other human beings, sometimes relationships work or fail. I am no exception. When the situation is irretrievable, moving on becomes inevitable. Planting spies and fraudsters to watch the steps of your former partner in bid to mentally torture them is outdated. I have been a victim of fraud and extortion in the name of saving a failed relationship. I am glad justice is taking its course and soon the court of public opinion will to,” reads the statement from Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip

Zari Hassan unveils the face of her new Man on Valentine's Day

Stunning photos of Zari and her new Bae ‘Dark Stallion”

South Africa based Ugandan Business woman Zari Hassan has finally unveiled the face of the man she is allegedly dating.

The mother of five used Valentine's Day to parade her new man to the world, after keeping him a secret for some time. This is the first time netizens are having a clear look at Zari’s “Dark Stallion” as all the previous photos had been captured strategically to hide his face.

The unveiling come days’ after Ms Hassan hit out at critics claiming the affair with her new man branded “Dark Stallion” won't last.

The socialite mentioned that she doesn't care if the relationship will last or not, but she is already having a good time with her new boyfriend.

"Most miserable people will want to see you in their WhatsApp group. Don't count me in that category a beg. I refuse to be one of you. Happiness lives here. If it ends in tears let it, what will you as a person lose?" wrote Zari Hassa

Stop calling me a homewrecker- Karen Nyamu over alleged relationship with Samidoh

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh

City Politician, Karen Nyamu has made it clear that she doesn’t want to be called a homewrecker, over alleged relationship with Mugithi singer Samidoh.

In a Q&A session via her Insta-stories, Ms Nyamu said that people should stop calling her a homewrecker because Samidoh’s wife has not complained anywhere.

“I saw Samidoh with his wife on Valentines where were you and how is she saying?" asked a curious fan.

The mother of two replied; “Hehe I was home with the babies and no nanny. Muwachange kuniita homewrecker, she is not complaining.”

Another fan asked; “What kind of person is Samidoh in person?”

She replied “A good person. Very funny very kind very real.”

Ms Nyamu went on to share tips on dating married men, with caution that anyone willing to walk that path shouldn’t compete with the wife of man in question.

"Give me tips for dating married man?" posed the fan.

She replied; “Do not date a married man period. But if you must don’t date a man who disrespects or neglects his wife. Also know you place. Never compete, if you want compete please wachana na bwana ya wenyewe.”

Meet the man dating Bahati's Baby Mama Yvette Obura (Photos)

Meet Yvette Obura’s new Boyfriend (Photos)

Mama Mueni Bahati, Yvette Obura has finally confirmed that she is taken, but not ready to show off her man to the public. She is keeping things under wraps.

In a recent interview on Radio Jambo, Ms Obura showed up with a man she introduced to Massawe Japanni as her new man; a confirmation that she is back to the dating life.

The mother of one disclosed that the man she is currently dating, is not a big fan of social media and for that reason their relationship will be more private.

Umeweza kumpost kwa mitandao ya Kijamii?" asked Massawe.

She replied; "Hatawahi, hata wewe tu ndio umemuona, so ficha hapo, cheza chini… Anafanya tu vitu zingine, lakini hapendi social media, lakini for now wacha tucheze chini kidogo.”

Gloria Muliro goes public with her new man 6 years after divorce (Photo)

Singer Gloria Muliro's Man

Gospel Singer Gloria Muliro went public with the man in her life as the world marked Valentine’s Day.

In an Update seen by Pulse Live, the Anatenda hit-maker jot down a sweet and precise message to her lover Evans Sabwami, terming him as the reason as to why she was celebrating February 14th. Reports indicate that Ms Muliro is already engaged to Sabwami.

#ANATENDA

Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend, the most important man in my life, My heart’s safe place, my reason for celebrating this day. I love you Ev” shared Gloria Muliro.

Just the other day, in interview with The Standard, the Gospel artist disclosed that her new man (Sabwami) is an American citizen, who is a pastor, an engineer and a graphics artist and they both have a passion for ministry, music and philanthropy.

“I am in love with a wonderful man of God and what you could have heard is not a rumour. We have kept this a private affair but I can talk about it now because I have the go-ahead from my soon-to-be husband”

“After confirming that we will have a lifelong journey together, we informed our families who gave us their blessings and we have already done the traditional marriage ceremony,” said Gloria Muliro.

I used to have a huge crush on Nyashinski until he got married- Terry Muikamba

Terry Muikamba and Nyashinski

Hot 96 Radio Presenter Terry Muikamba has confessed that she used to have a huge crush on singer Nyashinski until he got married.

Just the other day, Ms Muikamba was in our offices and we tasked her to describe or tell what she thinks about these people; Larry Madowo, Mike Mondo, Saint P, Willis Raburu, SK Macharia and Nyashinski and that’s when the cat was let out of the bag.

It will be remembered that in February last year, a section of female fans organized a protest #SomeoneTellNyashinski in Nairobi after news broke that he had gotten married.

Some claimed that he does not care about their feelings and it was painful to watch him get married yet they were still crushing on him.

Nyashinski

Ms Muikamba: “I used to have the biggest crash on him until he got married and I said am not into that anymore. Once there is a band on your finger I’m done”

YouTuber Maureen Waititu lands new TV Job

Vlogger Maureen Waititu

YouTuber cum Social Media Influencer Maureen Waititu has landed a new TV job with Y254 TV as the host of a new show dubbed “The Nest”.

Ms Waititu shared the good news with her over 429K followers, with an explanation that her new show will revolve around parenthood- sharing and documenting extraordinary experiences with the aim of inspiring others.

"Is there anything like perfect parenthood? How do you deal with struggles of becoming one? The nest is a reality, talk-show that brings you this answers and more by sharing really time solutions to parenthood as inspired by real stories of real parents. I will be your host Maureen Waititu, join me every Tuesday on Y254 TV as we discuss matters, parenthood, teenage pregnancy and more” said Maureen Waititu.

Tanasha Donna forced to apologize over failure to pay Makeup artist Sh15K

Singer Tanasha Donna forced to apologize over failure to pay Makeup artist Sh15k

Singer Tanasha Donna has been forced to apologize over failure to pay Makeup artist Zena Glam (Sylvia) her dues, amounting to Sh15K.

In her update, Donna mentioned that she had cleared the bill, taking full responsibility of the incident with an explanation that she rarely handles her finances, during video shoots. The bill in question is said to have been incurred during the Kalypso video shoot in November last year.

I'm Sorry

“Let me make one thing clear. It’s just came to my attention recently that one of the makeup artistes for my previous videos payment wasn’t made, as I never personally handle anything to do with finances for my projects myself. I have a team for that, however I understand that my name is the one that will be in jeopardized and obviously not my person handling my finances! Had I known this earlier, this would have been long sorted. I would like to state that the payment has been made. I apologize on behalf of myself and my team for my inconveniences caused., this was not done deliberately, our schedules have been extremely hectic recently, however it’s no excuse,” said Tanasha Donna.

Ms Donna’s statement comes days after she was called out by former Ebru TV Presenter Dana de Grazia, who said the singer had refused to pay her friend, makeup artist-Zena Glam (Sylvia)

Syombua Osiany’s reaction after hubby was given gov't job by President Uhuru

Syombua Osiany and her Husband David Osiany

Former Radio Citizen Presenter Syombua Osiany penned down a congratulatory message to her husband David Osiany, after landing a new government job.

On Wednesday, David Osiany was appointed as the new Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development in Cabinet reshuffles done by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In her message, Syombua shared a bible verse that reads; “Proverbs 22:29, You see a man skilled in his work? He will serve kings” declaring favour upon her husband as he serves Kenyans.

She also promise to support him fully; “Babe, you know you have all the support on my knees NOW than ever. Go and conquer the world”

Syombua to Hubby

“Proverbs 22:29

You see a man truly skilled in his work?

He will serve kings. A hearty congratulations to you my Love @OsianyDavid HSC, on your appointment as the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development.

Favor is upon you; success will be your portion. You will deliver for Kenya and beyond. I have so much faith in you. Let the world experience what I get to experience daily!

Babe, you know you have all the support on my knees NOW than ever.

Go and conquer the world. I love you” reads Syombua Osiany’s message to David Osiany.

When you think it's over, that's just the beginning - Omosh

Actor Joseph Kinuthia Aka Omosh

Former Tahidi High actor, Joseph Kinuthia, popularly known as Omosh has opened up on how things have turned around for him, since going public about his struggles.

In an interview with Pulse Live, Omosh spoke on how the kindness of Kenyans has helped him see a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I didn't know I had many friends. I owe you a lot and thank you for the support you've shown me,” he said.

From getting a parcel of land to being offered dental surgery, as well as shopping worth thousands of shillings, many Kenyans have come out to help the beloved actor who graced our screens.

The actor goes on to tell us about a time when he was down in the dumps and everyday felt like a pain.

“I have never had mental health issues but I remember a time when I was down and I once was up for more than 48 hours because I stressed about life; what will my children eat, where will I go. I wanted to have somewhere to go, something to do and look forward to but I had nothing. I started surviving on side hustles and all that fell apart when we were hit with a pandemic and with COVID restrictions, things got hard,” narrated Omosh.