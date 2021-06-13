Umeshaanza kujipendekeza- Fans react to Harmonize's song to President Samia

The song, ‘Kazi Iendelee’ was released Saturday night, and is a collaboration with Awilo Longomba and H.Baba.

In the song, the trio praise Suluhu calling on her to continue the work that to propel Tanzania’s economy.

The song also spoke on Magufuli’s government saying ‘baada ya dhiki faraja’ to mean ‘after hardship comes relief.’

However, the song has come with mixed reactions from fans with some saying that Konde Boy has started seeking attention with President Suluhu like he did with the late Magufuli.

Dopplerdaniel: “Ukichaguliwa BET hatupigi kura huon yanayomkuta mwenzako”

Hannamakamba: “@pretty_luckiya yaan umeona eeeh mpk kaenda mbezi stand kusumbua wapiga debe wawatu et aonekane anapendwa”

Jackboy_msafi: “We mwehu makampuni yoote yameshakupiga chini😂😂😂 saiz unajipendekeza kwa samia nikwambie tuu yule sio magufuri pambana na hali yako😂😂😂”

Ricky_jj142: “Kujipendekeza kwengine huku!! Utopolo mtupu”

Rayvannynation: “Mama Hanaga Shobo Dundo 😂😂😂😂”

Donraykiko: “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Mama ataki chawaaaaa😂😂😂😂😂 chapa kazi bro.... Aya lalishaaapita muda wake😂😂😂😂

Mariam126627: “Twendeee🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 wenye majungu wakae kando😂”

Yona.1897: “Yan ni vile tu Mungu hapangiw kazi ya kufanya ila angekuchukua weq harf aturudishie rais wetu ingenoga sana”

The singer came under fire after Magufuli’s death announcement where he took to social media to mourn President Magufuli while crying on live camera.

Many who commented on the live video argued that it was unnecessary for the star to record himself crying on Instagram live, if indeed he was genuine with his tears. Others pointed out that everyone has the right to mourn the Head of State in whichever manner they like.

The death announcement of Magufuli’s death saw Bongo Flava artistes led by Diamond, Juma Jux and Khadija Kopa hit the studio to record a special tribute song for their departed President.

Videos shared by a number of local media houses in Tanzania, captures more than 20 musicians in studio in the middle of the night, eulogizing Magufuli through a special composition.