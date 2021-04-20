Unakaa Stove bro- Kenyans react to Bahati’s new Hairstyle as he steps out in Braids (Photos)

On Monday, Mtoto wa Mama unleashed photos of his new hairstyle, asking his online family if the new white braids looks good on him.

“#ALBUMMODE HOW'S MY NEW HAIRSTYLE??? A #YES OR A #NO ??? IT'S TIME 🕟 🕜 🕧 #NEWBAHATI 🔴 THE FIRST MUSIC ALBUM IN MY MUSIC CAREER...... I SWEAR THIS WILL BE THE BEST IN EAST AFRICA 🤞🤞🤞 #BahatiTheAlbulm 💽📀

Hair Plug @eric_one_wash” wrote Bahati.

Singer Kevin Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

Reactions

However, fans came in large numbers to comment on his new hairstyle, with a section saying his new style resembles “Tambi za Stove.”

Others pointed out that braids doesn’t look good on him and he should do away with them with immediate effect.

His Wife Diana Marua said “BABE, LOOKU MOJA HATUKUWA TUNA'EXPECT, HATARI ❤️🤍🖤🤍 …This Man, My Hubby @BahatiKenya has been Working hard ever since I met him but the last couple of months, his been on A ROLL FOR REAL 🙌

His Been working tirelessly on this Next Big Thing #BAHATITHEALBUM Dropping Anytime Now, ARE YOU READY????”

Comedian Jalang’o also joined the conversation with a message that treads; “Kama ndugu ....Kuna look ya show na look ya biz! Hii ni ya show..ile look unapiga siku ya show then kesho umetoa....lakini kikubwa ni hii nywele ni yako so wewe ndio unaamua!

DJ Mo added “Brother ukweli ni kali 😂.... mtu akisema otherwise anawivu 😂”

weezdom254 “Hii kampuni inaitwa Darling Wakupee Deal ya Braids sasa😂”

maxwell.kinyanjui.92 “..toa hiyo braid bahati .....cjwahi kua na negativity ...but nimekataa hiii😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

kui_kirigo “You copy wasafi too much😂😂😂 “

lindah_boucque “We si unamuiga @rayvanny sana hadi hair style!!! unabo sasa jarbu kuwa mbunifu km msanii mkubwa😜🤣🤣🤣 “

paulohunnid “Unakaa stove bro 🤡😏😏😂😂😂😂😂😂”

phoinahaircollection “A definite Yes mtu wangu,asikwambie mtu 😂😂😂"

muthoni_blessed_ “This hairstyle looks awful 👎👎👎 plus it's copypasted from Rayvanny. You should have retained you signature look😳😳😳”

maxwell.kinyanjui.92 “Whoever encouraged you on these .....😂😂😂😂😂 anyway its a no for me ....my opinion asax”

__iam_rysper “Majesty ataita nani daddy sasa😂😂😂”

sallymuya “Hio nywele ni mbaya ata heri ile ya pink”

lewi_rn_ “Inakaa ile kamba ya stove”

kenzomatata “Ei Ei Ei... Umeamua kuingia na makonge 😂😂😂😂😂”

njerikinyanjui123 “Yaani nyumba mzima sasa mnalala na stocking kwa kichwa😂😂😂😂”

patiencejillo “Hii nywele itafanya nchi yote ifungwe aki😂”

princedavidamusic “Inakaa mopper kwa kichwa..”

nwambuiwacera “Be original,,,naona kaa umecopy pahali”