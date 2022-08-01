Upcoming rapper accuses Steve Simple Boy of stealing his girlfriend

On Monday, August 1, 2022, an upcoming rapper from Bungoma ‘Rapdon’, came out with claims that he had dated Gee for about six months, before she hooked up with Stevo without his knowledge.

The rapper claims that Gee (Steve’s new girlfriend) has already blocked him after hooking up with Steve and now he can’t reach her on Phone.

“Stevo amenitoka dem,” Rapdon shared.

Upcoming rapper Rapdon claims Stevo Simple Boy stole his girlfriend Pulse Live Kenya

However, in a quick rejoinder, the Freshi Baridi hitmaker has refuted the claims, saying the upcoming rapper is using his name for clout.

"Mapenzi si ya kuforce, mapenzi ni hisia. Kama kichuna wangu hakupenda rafosi akanipenda, anyamaze, awache kupiga mdomo zege," Steve Simple Boy said.

The allegations come days after Stevo allegedly proposed to Gee, in a surprise affair. In a past interview, the musician disclosed that he met his new girlfriend in Taita Taveta, where had had gone for a show, became friends before starting a relationship.

Upcoming rapper Rapdon claims Stevo Simple Boy stole his girlfriend Pulse Live Kenya

Pritty Vishy belittles Simple Boy's alleged proposal

Just the other day, Internet sensation and Stevo’s ex-girlfriend Pritty Vishy belittled his viral proposal.

According to Vishy, the engagement party was poorly executed, making it hard for her to believe that her ex-boyfriend is officially off the market.

“Hiyo proposal haikuweza, let’s just be honest and I’m not like jealous or anything. How do you announce that you are going to propose? A proposal is always a surprise, but for this how come there were two crews (girls and boys) just chilling casually then someone comes and proposes? But sina ubaya,” Pritty Vishy said.

Pritty Vishy reacts to Stevo Simple Boy proposal Pulse Live Kenya

Pritty went on to state that she is happy for Stevo and his new catch if it turns out the engagement was real.