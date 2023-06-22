Upset Mashirima Kapombe hangs up on Milele FM presenter

The incident unfolded when Ankali began the conversation by introducing himself to Mashirima. However, things took a turn for the worse when he referred to her as 'shemeji.'

The term 'shemeji' is commonly used to refer to a brother-in-law or sister-in-law in certain contexts. Unfortunately, Mashirima took offence to being addressed by that title and promptly requested to be referred to by her official name instead.

Ankali, realizing his mistake, quickly apologized and attempted to clarify that he often used the term during his show when making phone calls.

However, Mashirima did not seem interested in his explanation and felt that it was irrelevant to the situation at hand.

Ankali, not realizing the gravity of his previous misstep, proceeded to compliment Mashirima on her beauty and inquired about her relationship status.

However, Mashirima, understandably upset by the inappropriate line of questioning, swiftly ended the call, expressing her frustration with Ankali and accusing him of wasting her time.

Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview

Philip Karanja also known as Phil Director and his wife Kate Actress were forced to hang up on Milele FM's Ankali Ray, who had called to inquire about their relationship after rumors surfaced online that the two had split up.

It all started when Kate deleted all images of her husband from her Instagram account, and people online interpreted that there was trouble in paradise.

Ankali Ray took the initiative to interview the couple separately, but it didn't go well since they both decided to hang up after the presenter asked about their relationship.

As for Phil, he didn't want to talk about the matter when he was asked if everything was okay with his wife.

The film director ended the call prematurely while Ankali was still asking him questions, saying that it would definitely be a discussion for another time.