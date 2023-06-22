The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Upset Mashirima Kapombe hangs up on Milele FM presenter

Fabian Simiyu

Mashirima said her time was being wasted

Mashirima Kapombe
Mashirima Kapombe

Citizen TV's Mashirima Kapombe found herself in a situation where she had no choice but to abruptly end a phone interview with Milele FM's Ankali Ray.

Recommended articles

The incident unfolded when Ankali began the conversation by introducing himself to Mashirima. However, things took a turn for the worse when he referred to her as 'shemeji.'

The term 'shemeji' is commonly used to refer to a brother-in-law or sister-in-law in certain contexts. Unfortunately, Mashirima took offence to being addressed by that title and promptly requested to be referred to by her official name instead.

Mashirima Kapombe
Mashirima Kapombe Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Mashirima Kapombe's Biography: Career, marriage, education & net worth

Ankali, realizing his mistake, quickly apologized and attempted to clarify that he often used the term during his show when making phone calls.

However, Mashirima did not seem interested in his explanation and felt that it was irrelevant to the situation at hand.

Ankali, not realizing the gravity of his previous misstep, proceeded to compliment Mashirima on her beauty and inquired about her relationship status.

However, Mashirima, understandably upset by the inappropriate line of questioning, swiftly ended the call, expressing her frustration with Ankali and accusing him of wasting her time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philip Karanja also known as Phil Director and his wife Kate Actress were forced to hang up on Milele FM's Ankali Ray, who had called to inquire about their relationship after rumors surfaced online that the two had split up.

It all started when Kate deleted all images of her husband from her Instagram account, and people online interpreted that there was trouble in paradise.

Ankali Ray took the initiative to interview the couple separately, but it didn't go well since they both decided to hang up after the presenter asked about their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Phil, he didn't want to talk about the matter when he was asked if everything was okay with his wife.

Philip Karanja and his wife Kate Actress
Philip Karanja and his wife Kate Actress Pulse Live Kenya

The film director ended the call prematurely while Ankali was still asking him questions, saying that it would definitely be a discussion for another time.

Kate Actress was also called by the presenter, but she chose not to speak in public about her affairs, and just like her husband, she hung up on Ankali.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Upset Mashirima Kapombe hangs up on Milele FM presenter

Upset Mashirima Kapombe hangs up on Milele FM presenter

Ukipunguza wivu utabarikiwa! Azziad tells off 'haters' in epic comeback

Ukipunguza wivu utabarikiwa! Azziad tells off 'haters' in epic comeback

Ziiki Media counters Bahati's allegations on pulling down latest song

Ziiki Media counters Bahati's allegations on pulling down latest song

DJ Fatxo's girlfriend opens up about having a kid with a prominent politician

DJ Fatxo's girlfriend opens up about having a kid with a prominent politician

Meet Ian Mbugua's talented 'daughter' Vanessa Okeyo

Meet Ian Mbugua's talented 'daughter' Vanessa Okeyo

Simi says she has never experienced heartbreak

Simi says she has never experienced heartbreak

7 singers who achieved musical success after splitting from their groups

7 singers who achieved musical success after splitting from their groups

WATCH: Alikiba talks divorce, Grammys, and his 20-year musical journey

WATCH: Alikiba talks divorce, Grammys, and his 20-year musical journey

Mutoriah's Biography: Education, family, music & Netflix deal

Mutoriah's Biography: Education, family, music & Netflix deal

Pulse Sports

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dorea Chege & DJ Dibul

Dorea Chege's remarks on 'Mr Right' TV show nearly breaks her marriage

Rapper Madtraxx

Madtraxx explains taking a break from music to manage family hotels

Abel Mutua & daughter Mumbua, Kennedy Rapudo & his daughter, Robert Burale & daughter

11 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

Bahati and Diana Marua

Bahati, Diana Marua announce wedding after 7-year 'marriage'