Elsa Majimbo introduces mzungu boyfriend [Photos]

Majimbo on her Instagram celebrated her partner showering him with praise for being a great partner and expressing her undying love for him.

“To my darling love…thank you for bringing me so much happiness, love, joy. Thank you for showing me what love looks like. Thank you for doing my hair and playing chess with me and buying me things (my favorite) I love you so🥺💗,” Majimbo wrote.

The post by Majimbo was accompanied by photos and videos of them enjoying time together.

Elsa Majimbo with her boyfriend Pulse Live Kenya

It has been a great year for Majimbo who has celebrated different wins in the year. In July 2022, Majimbo acquired an apartment in Los Angeles California after 12 months of hunting for an ideal property.

“After looking for a house in LA for one year I got the place 🥳🥳🥳🥳 A new house and a happy girl,” Majimbo noted while announcing the good news.

A month earlier, Majimbo was featured in Forbes Africa Magazine’s Top 30 Under 30. Majimbo celebrated the milestone urging those with dreams to put their interests forward always.

“So many people will discourage you and that’s fine, so many people think they know better and that’s fine, but whatever they know they have been told by someone else and there are some things you can only teach yourself and at the end of the day every single person you know will be out of your life. You need to do what’s best for you always,” she stated.