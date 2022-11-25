RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Elsa Majimbo acquires a new Tesla [Photo]

Amos Robi

Majimbo has had a blissful year that saw her get wins after wins

Elsa Majimbo with her new Tesla
Elsa Majimbo with her new Tesla

US-based Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo is excited after acquiring a brand new vehicle.

Recommended articles

The comedian posted on her Twitter the new Tesla which she captioned “Bessy with a Tessy.”

The comedian has been making major moves in the recent past. Just a few months ago she acquired an apartment in California.

Elsa Majimbo with her new Tesla
Elsa Majimbo with her new Tesla Elsa Majimbo with her new Tesla Pulse Live Kenya

In June, 2022, Majimbo registered another win after being signed by IMG Models and WME.IMG is a global modelling agency headquartered in New York City with additional offices in Sydney, Paris, London, Milan and Los Angeles. On the other hand, WME is a global entertainment agency.

Also this year, Majimbo was also featured on the WME came days after she was featured on Forbes Africa Magazine's Top 30 Under 30.

Forbes Africa said the class of 2022 has proved that being on the most anticipated list in Africa was not about commerce or clout but ensuring they represented the continent.

Speaking about coming back to Kenya, Majimbo noted that she intends not to return to back as Kenyans did not take her blowing up as a comedian well.

Elsa Majimbo
Elsa Majimbo Elsa Majimbo Pulse Live Kenya

Majimbo said she had to leave Kenya after she saw it unfit to continue with her career noting that she would come back to visit her family but would never come back

“They were hell-bent on my failure. When the whole world was cheering me on Kenya was praying for my downfall so when I got the chance, I packed my bags and I left. I'll go to see my family but I left and I'm never going back."

She said she was trolled on the internet by those that she expected would have offered her support. She further noted that

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Elsa Majimbo acquires a new Tesla [Photo]

Elsa Majimbo acquires a new Tesla [Photo]

Skales celebrates on new single, 'Konibaje'

Skales celebrates on new single, 'Konibaje'

Video director explains ease of working with Otile Brown and other Kenyan artists

Video director explains ease of working with Otile Brown and other Kenyan artists

8 Nigerian celebrities react to the new Naira designs

8 Nigerian celebrities react to the new Naira designs

5 women who have shaped Nikita Kering's career

5 women who have shaped Nikita Kering's career

He wouldn’t shake my hand - Nasty C reveals why he turned down Sarkodie's feature requests

He wouldn’t shake my hand - Nasty C reveals why he turned down Sarkodie's feature requests

Real reason I was fired from Homeboyz Radio - Shaffie Weru speaks

Real reason I was fired from Homeboyz Radio - Shaffie Weru speaks

Diamond shares romantic moments with Zuchu as she celebrates her birthday [Video]

Diamond shares romantic moments with Zuchu as she celebrates her birthday [Video]

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Trending

Betty Kyallo launches new restaurant dubbed The Summer House in Nairobi on November 18, 2022

Betty Kyallo launches new restaurant in a star-studded affair [Photos]

Dj Cuppy x Taylor

Dj Cuppy is engaged to British boxer, Ryan Taylor

Tanzanian superstar, Zuchu in an interview during her ongoing tour in the USA with a series of shows lined up

Nobody prepares you for this - Zuchu in tears as first show in America fails

Zuchu gifts her boss Diamond Platnumz Sh72K sneakers [Photos]

I am in love - Zuchu finally admits to dating Diamond