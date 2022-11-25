Elsa Majimbo acquires a new Tesla [Photo]

The comedian posted on her Twitter the new Tesla which she captioned “Bessy with a Tessy.”

The comedian has been making major moves in the recent past. Just a few months ago she acquired an apartment in California.

Elsa Majimbo with her new Tesla Pulse Live Kenya

In June, 2022, Majimbo registered another win after being signed by IMG Models and WME.IMG is a global modelling agency headquartered in New York City with additional offices in Sydney, Paris, London, Milan and Los Angeles. On the other hand, WME is a global entertainment agency.

Also this year, Majimbo was also featured on the WME came days after she was featured on Forbes Africa Magazine's Top 30 Under 30.

Forbes Africa said the class of 2022 has proved that being on the most anticipated list in Africa was not about commerce or clout but ensuring they represented the continent.

Speaking about coming back to Kenya, Majimbo noted that she intends not to return to back as Kenyans did not take her blowing up as a comedian well.

Majimbo said she had to leave Kenya after she saw it unfit to continue with her career noting that she would come back to visit her family but would never come back

“They were hell-bent on my failure. When the whole world was cheering me on Kenya was praying for my downfall so when I got the chance, I packed my bags and I left. I'll go to see my family but I left and I'm never going back."