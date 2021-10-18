RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

US-based Kenyan rapper Msupa S announces pregnancy (Photo)

Congratulations

Msupa S
Msupa S

US-based Kenyan female rapper Sandra Chebet Koech alias Msupa S has announced that she is expecting a child with boyfriend Davis.

The Hello Hello hit-maker shared the good news via her social media pages, thanking God for the blessings.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️who is God…Asante jah❤️🙏🏽” reads a caption on Msupa S’s photo capturing her bulging belly.

The announcement attracted lots of positive vibrations from her over 32K followers on Instagram.

Congratulatory messages

marie_pesh “Congratulations 😍”

starnock “😍😍 Chumindet lakwet non iis”

jambokenya25 “Congrats 🎉.....Yaani uliendea mimba marekani”

mercy_cherop_ “Congratulations mama😍”

cynthiakimanyim “Congratulations”

Msupa S
Msupa S Msupa S Pulse Live Kenya

lmkenya254 “Congratulations ❤️❤️”

faith9122 “Congratulations”

chebet684 “Congratulations ma'am”

nancymwangi2012 “Haiya.. congratulations”

cindymamuh “Congratulations”

judyngeresoCongratulations 😍”

barbie_shii “Congratulations”

wambugu_ruth “Congratulations 😍❤️”

jelagatfranciline “Congratulations darling 💖”

sharytebes “Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥 and all the best msupas”

jayden_shiks “Congratulations Mama”

evalinejerob “Wow all the best Darling”

