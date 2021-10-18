US-based Kenyan female rapper Sandra Chebet Koech alias Msupa S has announced that she is expecting a child with boyfriend Davis.
US-based Kenyan rapper Msupa S announces pregnancy (Photo)
Congratulations
The Hello Hello hit-maker shared the good news via her social media pages, thanking God for the blessings.
“❤️❤️❤️❤️who is God…Asante jah❤️🙏🏽” reads a caption on Msupa S’s photo capturing her bulging belly.
The announcement attracted lots of positive vibrations from her over 32K followers on Instagram.
Congratulatory messages
marie_pesh “Congratulations 😍”
starnock “😍😍 Chumindet lakwet non iis”
jambokenya25 “Congrats 🎉.....Yaani uliendea mimba marekani”
mercy_cherop_ “Congratulations mama😍”
cynthiakimanyim “Congratulations”
lmkenya254 “Congratulations ❤️❤️”
faith9122 “Congratulations”
chebet684 “Congratulations ma'am”
nancymwangi2012 “Haiya.. congratulations”
cindymamuh “Congratulations”
judyngereso “Congratulations 😍”
barbie_shii “Congratulations”
wambugu_ruth “Congratulations 😍❤️”
jelagatfranciline “Congratulations darling 💖”
sharytebes “Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥 and all the best msupas”
jayden_shiks “Congratulations Mama”
evalinejerob “Wow all the best Darling”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke