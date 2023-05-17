The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

US paparazzi stalk Prince Harry, Meghan in intense 2-hour car chase

Adeayo Adebiyi

NYPD says the chase resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had many run-ins with the media
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had many run-ins with the media

Recommended articles

On May 17, 2023, Sky News reported that the couple, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, were involved in a near-catastrophic car chase with the paparazzi in New York.

According to the New York Police Department, the chase went on for nearly two hours and resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers.

The chase happened after Prince Harry and Meghan attended an awards ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York on Tuesday which is their first public appearance since the recent coronation of King Charles III.

ADVERTISEMENT

News reports stated that the couple was chased by up to six blacked-out vehicles driven by unidentified people. Reports also stated that the vehicles were driven on pavements, jumped red lights, and reversed down a one-way street during the chase.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Abel Mutua disposes of his Mercedes Benz E250 for new upgrade [Video]

Abel Mutua disposes of his Mercedes Benz E250 for new upgrade [Video]

Beyond romance: Secret behind Sheryl & Kabugi's on-screen chemistry

Beyond romance: Secret behind Sheryl & Kabugi's on-screen chemistry

Mike Sonko celebrates his adopted son's new milestone

Mike Sonko celebrates his adopted son's new milestone

US paparazzi stalk Prince Harry, Meghan in intense 2-hour car chase

US paparazzi stalk Prince Harry, Meghan in intense 2-hour car chase

'Stella' responds to Freshly Mwamburi's accusations after 31 years

'Stella' responds to Freshly Mwamburi's accusations after 31 years

Details of Hassan Mugambi's two-day wedding ceremony

Details of Hassan Mugambi's two-day wedding ceremony

Fareed Khimani to host The Real Housewives of Nairobi reunion

Fareed Khimani to host The Real Housewives of Nairobi reunion

Octopizzo calls out Ruto, here is why

Octopizzo calls out Ruto, here is why

I might soon join politics - Rapper Navio

I might soon join politics - Rapper Navio

Pulse Sports

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Freshly Mwamburi and Sharon Zey who acted as Stella in Freshly's song, 'Stella Wangu'

'Stella' responds to Freshly Mwamburi's accusations after 31 years

Kenyan comedian and actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

'Njoro Wa Uba' actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

Kiddo (left) and Thee Pluto

Inside the life of 21 year old millionaire who bought Thee Pluto's Prado

Stephen Otieno aka Useful Idioty

Useful Idioty opens up on overcoming financial woes after Crazy Kennar split