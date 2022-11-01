US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

It is said that the shooting happened as the two were visiting friends and associates for the holidays.

According to US reports, Takeoff's friend, Quavo linked up with a few of his friends on the Northside of Houston in the greater Fifth Ward, and hours later, the pair and their friends headed town to South Houston for a private gathering to celebrate the birthday of Jas Prince, son of Mr. J. Prince.

Pulse Live Kenya

J. Prince is an American music executive and promoter. He is the CEO of the Houston-based record label Rap-A-Lot.

However, after leaving the party, an altercation happened, which resulted in the shooting and Takeoff died as a result of gunshot wounds from the incident.

The circumstances under which the rapper died are not clear but several quarters have it that a squabble arose when they were playing a dice game and he was shot either on the head or near his head.

Pulse Live Kenya

The rapper was pronounced dead on the scene according to TMZ, a tabloid website owned by Fox Corporation.

Takeoff whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball was born on June 18, 1994, and is best known as a member of the hip-hop trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and first cousin Offset.