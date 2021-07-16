Wiz Khalifa tests positive for Covid-19 days after studio session with Diamond

In a tweet, the rapper said that he had tested positive, despite having zero symptoms on the novel coronavirus.

“Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while” shared Wiz Khalifa.

He went on to state that he will be in quarantine for the next 14 days making more music as he recovers.

“While im in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project” said Khalifa.

Los Angeles

Wiz Khalifa’s positive status (Covid-19) come a time Los Angeles county (where he stays) is set to return to mandatory mask-wearing indoors, even for people who have been vaccinated, amid a rapid and sustained increase in Covid-19 cases.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, LA county’s public health officer, Dr Muntu Davis, said that a public health order requiring masks indoors would go into effect on Saturday.

Davis said the county had been recording more than 1,000 new cases each day for a week and that there is now “substantial community transmission”. Nearly 400 people hospitalized with Covid-19 as of Wednesday, up 275 from the week before.

Wiz Khalifa tested positive days after he was spotted in studio with singer Diamond Platnumz working on a collabo.

The studio session between Chibu Dangote and Wiz Khalifa excited a good number of his fans, who flocked his comment session to shower his with praises.

A-List stars

The WCB Wasafi CEO camped in the US, for almost two weeks rubbing shoulders with A-lists artistes, after attending the 2021 BET Awards where he was a nominee.

Singer Diamond Platnumz with Wiz Khalifa in the US Pulse Live Kenya

He was spotted in company of the following A-List stars; Akon, Busta Rhymes, Swizz Beatz, Kanye West’s Manager Bu Thiam, O.T. GENASIS, Producer Hitmaka aka Christian, Busta Rhymes daughter Ca.Cie and Snoop Dogg.