Usain Bolt shares first photo of his Newborn twins; Reveals babies' unique names

The 34 year old sprinter shared the news on Instagram, alongside a picture of his wife, 31 year old Jamaican model, Kasi Bennett and daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt.

Bolt and Kasi clearly were on a path when naming their first child Olympia Lightning Bolt, who is now a year old.

In as much as it is not known when the twins were born, we know they are boys named Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt.

The fastest man in the world captioned his post with a lightning bolt emoji next to each of his children's names.

The triple world record holder welcomed his daughter Olympia in May 2020 and her name was publicly announced two months later.

The couple had not posted any pregnancy pictures of the twins before making the announcement.

While announcing the twins’ birth, Kasi captioned the post, “Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end! 💛”

Bolt is the only man to have won three 100m Olympic titles and 23 major gold medals during his career.

He is still the world record holder for the men's 100m and 200m sprint, at 9.58 seconds and considered the fastest man in history.