ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Valentine's Day: Annie Idibia celebrates 11 years of saying 'yes' to 2baba

Babatunde Lawal

It will be recalled that the duo have had a couple of rough landings in their marriage, particularly last year.

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]
Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia is celebrating her 11-year proposal anniversary with her husband, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2baba.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Yesterday, February 14, Annie recounted the day her husband popped the big question and she said yes.

Annie revealed that the singer has kept all the promises he made to her and has given her the keys to everything and more.

She shared pictures of the night of the proposal and captioned them with a short message celebrating their union.

Annie noted that the song 'Rainbow,' by her husband, was written about her.

She wrote, “So this day – (Feb 14). 11 years ago my best friend asked to do forever with him, and gave me the keys to his “everything ” and more. (Remember the song rainbow). That was for me, And he kept every promise he made in that song and more”. She added, “Feb 14th 2012 I said YES To my Bestfriend and Soulmate.“

The duo's marriage, like many others, has not been without its rocky moments; last year, they made headlines for calling one another out over some scandals.

However, it appears that they have figured things out.

They got married in May 2012, and they have two daughters, Isabella and Olivia. They had another star-studded wedding ceremony in Dubai in March 2013.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi's statement concerning economic state of Kenya [Video]

Eric Omondi's statement concerning economic state of Kenya [Video]

Mbosso involved in a car accident during his US tour

Mbosso involved in a car accident during his US tour

Valentine's Day: Annie Idibia celebrates 11 years of saying 'yes' to 2baba

Valentine's Day: Annie Idibia celebrates 11 years of saying 'yes' to 2baba

AKA's family announces date for the late rapper's burial procession

AKA's family announces date for the late rapper's burial procession

How Kenyan celeb couples celebrated Valentine's Day [Photos]

How Kenyan celeb couples celebrated Valentine's Day [Photos]

Top 10 love songs Kenyans streamed for Valentine's - Spotify

Top 10 love songs Kenyans streamed for Valentine's - Spotify

Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history after Halftime Show

Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history after Halftime Show

Nandy and Billnass enjoy Valentine's Day in France [Video]

Nandy and Billnass enjoy Valentine's Day in France [Video]

Prezzo proposes to girlfriend inside NRG studio [Video]

Prezzo proposes to girlfriend inside NRG studio [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress, Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill and Esther Akoth akaAkothe who have been appointed to the Talanta Hela Technical Committee by Sports CS, Ababu Namwamba

Churchill, Kate Actress, Akothee and Wahu land jobs in Ruto's government

Kiss 100 presenters Kwambox and Oga Obinna

Obinna threatens to leave after clashing with Kwambox on air

Priscilla Wa Imani

Priscilla Wa Imani overjoyed after whistling her way into her first-ever flight [Videos]

Priscilla Gakuru 'Wa Imani' with Keshine Investment Director Keziah Njuguna

Whistling TikTok sensation Priscilla Wa Imani lands ambassadorial job