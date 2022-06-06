Vanessa Mdee & Rotimi acquire another multi-million mansion in the US

In an update, the lovebirds explained that they are happy to be expanding their empire through acquisition of properties.

The two also shared a little excitement dance to crown the occasion after buying their second house.

“The dance you do when you buy another house 🏠 🏠🏠💰💰💰.

“Let your money 💰make money for you #Newhomealert #InvestInvest #fromthe groundup,” wrote captioned his dance video while in front of their new mansion.

Singer Vanessa Mdee and her fiancé Rotimi Pulse Live Kenya

This is the second home the couple have acquired together barely four months after buying another six-bedroom mansion in Florida, United States.

In February, while in an interview with Tanzania’s award-winning journalist Lil Ommy, Ms Mdee disclosed that Rotimi gifted her the new mansion as this year’s Valentine’s Day gift.

The house is worth $500, 000 (Sh56, 850, 000), and located next to Disney World.

How did you two celebrate this year’s Valentine’s Day? asked Lil Ommy.

Vanessa replied with an affirmation that their Valentine’s Day was awesome, as she got the biggest surprise ever, - a house.

“Valentine’s day was amazing, but we don’t really celebrate Valentine's because we love people every day. But this year was bigger valentines for me, because he bought me a brand new house. It’s a brand new house in Florida, 6-bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, exclusive area, and it costs half a million dollars $500, 00. And it’s under my name, so I’m the rightful house owner in the US,” said Vanessa Mdee.

Mdee mentioned that they will use the new mansion as an investment property in the fact that it's located in Florida, yet they live in Atlanta Georgia.

"We gonna use it as an investment property, and its located right next to the Disney World,” said a happy Vanessa Mdee

Wellness application dubbed, For the Better.

Again in February 2022, the couple launched their own wellness application dubbed, For the Better.

The two said that they will be sharing their private life on the new App, with the aim of inspiring and motiving their loyal fans in their wellness goals.

Ms Mdee mentioned that with the launch of the App, their fans will also get exclusive merchandise, personalized videos and more.