Singer Vanessa Mdee has spoken for the first time after her Nigerian-American boyfriend Rotimi proposed to her.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms. Mdee said that people laughed at her when she said she had met her husband after being together for a few days.

She went on to say that she had completely different plans for 2020, but God had different plans for her.

Vanessa Mdee speaks after boyfriend Rotimi proposed

Vanessa Mdee noted that Rotimi saved her life in ways only a man sent by God can save someone, adding that she spent so much time looking for joy and happiness in places she could find them.

Here’s what she said;

“The answer is YES!!!! 💍

A year and a half ago the world laughed at me when I said I knew YOU were my husband only days after spending time with you. I didn’t blame them, after all it’s an uncommon and inexplicable feeling when you meet your soulmate. (Also they’d met the Vee who had no plans to be married).

On my 30th birthday my plans for the years to come were so different from where we are now, but GOD laughs when we are making plans. Jeremiah 29:11 For I know the plans I have for YOU, they are plans for good and not for disaster, to give YOU a future and a hope.

Honestly, my future was feeling bleak and I was losing hope in what I thought was a perfect plan.

And then I met YOU.

... YOU saved my life in ways only a man appointed and anointed by GOD could. There are no words to describe the power of surrendering to GOD and in this case to LOVE. GOD IS LOVE! I spent my whole life searching for joy and peace in things and places that couldn’t offer nothing but a temporary high. With your love I bask in abundance. For everything I did right GOD blessed me with YOU.

The answer is YES! YES TO my best friend, YES to my soulmate, YES to the love of my life. Over and over and over again in EVERY lifetime. How you located me in this time and loved me in ways only YOU could is a testament to GOD’s divine order of things and FAVOR and GRACE.

And suddenly it all makes sense.

New initials V.A ♾💍💫🤍🕊”

