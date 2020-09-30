Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee’s sister Mimi Mars has finally spoken on whether she is dating WCB boss and singer Diamond Platnumz, days after a video of them swimming together at his house emerged.

In an interview with Millard Ayo, the singer who doubles up as a TV presenter made it clear that they only have a work relationship.

She went on to state that those who know her understand what is going on, but those who don’t can go ahead and say everything they want to say about her.

Vanessa Mdee's sister Mimi Mars

“Mimi sidhani kama kuna kueleweshwa chochote mwenye macho ameona, mwenye maskio amesikia, wanaonijua wanaelewa. Wasionijua waendelee tu kupiga tilalila kusema ukweli. Ni kazi tu,” said Mimi Mars.

Asked whether she was going to get signed at WCB, the singer said she remains part of Mdee Music, which was handed over to her by the sister Vanessa, after she announced that she had quit music.

Rumors went around that Diamond could be dating Mimi after his post confessing love for the singer, after she shared a video of herself jamming to his song with Zuchu.

“Mi nakapendaga haka katoto.... Sema sjui ata Tyming naikoseaga wapi Mwana wa Dangote... Doh! @mimi_mvrs11 .....💣⛽🔥 #CHECHE,” wrote Diamond Platnumz.

After the post, the two were later seen swimming at Chibu house in the company of other friends.

