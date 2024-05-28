The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Finally! Venue & ticket prices for long-awaited Israel Mbonyi Nairobi concert

Amos Robi

Mbonyi propelled to fame through his hit song 'Nina Siri' which has made him a house hold name in the region

Rwandan musician Israel Mbonyi on stage at the 2nd edition of the Icyambu Live Concert
Rwandan musician Israel Mbonyi on stage at the 2nd edition of the Icyambu Live Concert
  • Mbonyi has gained regional fame through his immersive gospel music performances
  • He has released four albums and expanded to singing in Swahili in 2023
  • Israel Mbonyi, known for his hit song 'Nina Siri', will be performing in Nairobi on August 10, 2024

Fans and lovers of worship music can now sigh relief as one of the most anticipated worship singers has confirmed his performance in Kenya.

Israel Mbonyi, the celebrated artist behind the hit song 'Nina Siri', has officially announced that he will be performing in Nairobi, thrilling his fans who have long awaited this moment.

Mbonyi will worship live at the Ulinzi Sports Complex along Lang'ata Road on August 10, 2024.

This event promises to be a significant gathering for worship music enthusiasts, marking a milestone in Mbonyi's career.

Biography of Rwandan gospel musician Israel Mbonyi
Biography of Rwandan gospel musician Israel Mbonyi

READ: Pharmacy degree, love of basketball & 'Nina Siri' success: The incomparable Israel Mbonyi

The singer himself is ecstatic about the upcoming concert, expressing heartfelt sentiments about his long-held aspiration to perform in Kenya.

"I am thrilled to announce that I am coming to Kenya this year, 2024. Kenya holds a special place in my heart and I am super grateful for your unwavering support. It has been my dream to come to Kenya and I am finally coming," Mbonyi shared on Instagram.

Tickets for the highly anticipated concert are already on sale, with prices set at Sh3,000 for regular admission, Sh8,000 for VIP, Sh12,000 for VVIP, and Sh20,000 for 1st class VVIP.

Israel Mbonyi has become a household name in the region, thanks to his lively performances and immersive music.

Israel Mbonyi in a Lakers jacket, the Rwandan gospel artiste is an avid reader and basketball fan
Israel Mbonyi in a Lakers jacket, the Rwandan gospel artiste is an avid reader and basketball fan

QUIZ: Swahili worship songs have never been better! How many do you know?

With four albums to his name – 'Umusirikare', 'Mbwira', 'Hari Ubuzima (Live)', 'Intashyo', and 'Number One' – Mbonyi's discography reflects his profound impact on gospel music.

Most of his early musical releases were in his native language, Kinyarwanda. However, in 2023, he expanded his reach by venturing into singing in Swahili.

His first Swahili release, 'Nina Siri', debuted on June 26, 2023, and quickly became a hit, introducing Mbonyi to a wider Swahili-speaking audience in Tanzania and Kenya. This song was pivotal in propelling him to regional fame.

Beyond his music, the 32-year-old artist is also known for hosting the "Icyambu Live Concert", an annual event that brings together people of all ages to celebrate the year's ups and downs with joy and reflection through gospel music.

Israel Mbonyi wins Best Male Artiste and Gospel Artiste of the Year at the Isango Na Muzika Awards in December 2023
Israel Mbonyi wins Best Male Artiste and Gospel Artiste of the Year at the Isango Na Muzika Awards in December 2023

This event has further solidified his status as a beloved figure in the gospel music community.

Amos Robi
