Fans react to socialite Vera Sidika's new look after removing implants [Reactions]

Masia Wambua

Socialite Vera Sidika unveiled a new body of her looking smaller saying that she had undergone a surgery after a failed cosmetic procedure.

Vera Sidika
Vera Sidika

Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika on Wednesday, October, 5 caused a social media stir after admitting on social media that she had opted to do away with her cosmetic implants.

The confession made on a series of insta stories to her over 2M Instagram followers, Vera disclosed that the implants had unfortunate negative effects on her body to a point that she thought she was not going to make it.

While terming her new implant-free body as a 'rebirth' the 33-year-old mother of one said she will share more videos of the procedure in the future as she begins a campaign urging women to avoid the procedures.

Vera Sidika
Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Don't ruin your life - Vera Sidika unveils new look after removing implants [Photos]

Apparently, the new turn of events did not sink well with all her followers even after she unveiled a new body of her looking smaller alleging that she had undergone surgery after a botched procedure.

A section of celebrities, comedians, and social media big wigs have also given their views and as well as messages on various social media platforms as the socialite begins her journey to her natural looks.

Here we sample some of the comments and get to see what they had to say after the breathtaking revelations.

Vera Sidika in a photo posted on October 5, 2022
Vera Sidika in a photo posted on October 5, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Vera Sidika lectures Kenyans after sharing message helping needy mother

winnie_ronno Hii ni Photoshop

princess_eyes_shee Mama Asia hii ni edit bhana

official_roymodel_kenya Daaa vee.... Your health comes first and if this makes you healthy then why not .. I still love you hun nothing changes

rhiz_iam Mbona nadoubt??

ntinyari.beth This is pure showbiz, release what you want. We are waiting

maureenbably37 Vera sidika I still love you the way u are dont worry everything happens for a reason so relax God is in control

lylyane_fletcher You're courageous not easy to speak out,,,happy belated birthday Sidika

erykah_sarah Watu wajipende aki stop seeking validation from people who don't even know... Smh

witnessvlogs Wauuv. thanks for sharing this with us. You are beautiful and brave

karimi_rimi Courageous move to come out we love you Vera and happy belated birthday

abryanz Love you sending you lots of love

celebobo_001 You health is important, happy birthday my sister your are still loved that way

