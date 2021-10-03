Vera Sidika announces debut on TikTok, see her grinding up on hubby

Vera asked her 2.1 million followers on Instagram to join her on the popular video-sharing platform in a fun video where she featured her Tanzanian hubby Brown Mauzo.

A happy Vera proved that she's still got the moves while grinding up on her man to a jingle made for "baby mamas who've been pregnant for way too long".

Keeping with her classic unbridled personality, Vera had donned a midi-sleeved, mesh crop top which left very little to the imagination and a pair of matching navy blue leggings.

On her caption, Vera gave a shout out to her followers who she calls her "social media in-laws" giving them credit for the transition to TikTok.

"Things social media in-laws make us do 😂🤣 Anyways, we better enjoy because we only have a few weeks to go! 🤰🏽TikTok link on Bio," she posted.

Her official handle on TikTok, though not yet verified with a blue tick, is @queenveebosset254.

At the time of publishing, the handle had only posted three videos with her initial post having put up in September.

If the three posts are anything to go by, the TikTok account will likely have more content on her pregnancy as she nears her due date.

Her Instagram account has recently become mainly for sharing content on her business ventures with her IG stories carrying more of her personal life and pregnancy journey.

Vera almost due to deliver her first-born baby girl

The boss lady will not be having a surprise baby shower ahead of her delivery day. She has stated that it is an archaic way of doing things.

Pulse Live Kenya

She has also opted to have an elective caesarean birth in Kenya as opposed to earlier plans to travel to the US.

Vera has also insisted that her pregnancy has been relatively easy with only a handful of tough days.

She updated her online in-laws on her pregnancy journey insisting that hers has been a pleasant one.

She hinted on doing it again just soon after her first born arrives saying: "8 and a half months has been a smooth ride. Honestly I'd do this again next year, it's so much fun. I'm enjoying it."