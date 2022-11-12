RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Vera Sidika confirms the dates she is eyeing for her exquisite wedding

Charles Ouma

I'm a perfectionist so I would really want to take time planning every detail to perfection-Vera Sidika.

Vera Sidika wirh Brown Mauzo
Vera Sidika wirh Brown Mauzo

Socialite Vera Sidika and her lover Brown Mauzo are planning to cement their union with an exquisite wedding, with the mother of one confirming that plans are underway for the same.

The two lovers who have a daughter together plan to wed towards the end of next year or the beginning of 2024.

Vera made the revelation when responding to a fan who asked if she has plans of a white wedding.

"Have you ever thought of having a white wedding?" Asked a fan.

The socialite responded in the affirmative, disclosing the timelines that they have on their minds for the big day.

The diva added that being a perfectionist, she is in no rush as she would like to plan every detail of her wedding to perfection.

"Yes. We are thinking end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024. I'm a perfectionist so I would really want to take time planning every detail to perfection." Vera answered.

When Vera and Brown Mauzo got into a relationship, many thought that it was for chasing clout but the pair proved that they were serious about it.

Others predicted doom for the relationship, noting that it would end just like the diva’s previous relationship with musician Otile Brown that ended in chaos.

The pair weathered the storm and stuck together, with their union blessed with a daughter, Asia Brown who was born last year.

Vera Sidika and family
Vera Sidika and family

The Coast-based singer recently expressed hope that the socialite would give him more children in a post that read:

"I am blessed, Thank God...Dear Vera Sidika, please add more children."

The diva recently treated the public to what turned out to be a gimmick after promising to share her ‘surgery' in which she claimed that she had undergone a surgery to remove implants.

"This has been the hardest phase in my life, Due to health risks & complications, I had to undergo surgery. It’s Still very unbelievable But I’ve come to terms with it and learned to love myself regardless.

"Ladies, please learn to love yourself & don’t ever let peer pressure rush you into things that will ruin you in the future. I’m lucky to be alive, God loves me so much. Honestly, it’s been pretty hard, I didn’t even celebrate my bday this year, but here we are," she explained.

Vera Sidika in a photo posted on October 5, 2022
Vera Sidika in a photo posted on October 5, 2022

The surgery video however which turned out to be a music video.

