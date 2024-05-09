Vera Sidika - Asking your friends to fundraise for your rich guy is nasty work

The controversy arose when friends leaked a private conversation where Muigai was soliciting funds to bail out her fiancé, Josiah Kariuki.

This incident has sparked debate about the boundaries of friendship and financial responsibility.

Anerlisa Muigai's fundraising incident

Josiah Kariuki, Anerlisa Muigai's fiancé, found himself in legal trouble after being charged at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court for alleged involvement in the production, distribution, and sale of substandard fertilizer.

According to reports, Muigai found herself in a challenging situation when Kariuki's bail was set at a higher amount than anticipated.

In a bid to secure his release, Muigai reportedly turned to a private WhatsApp group comprising close contacts, seeking financial support.

However, to her dismay, the conversation found its way to a popular blogger who subsequently shared it on a public platform, sparking widespread scrutiny.

Vera Sidika criticises Anerlisa Muigai's fundraising efforts for fiancé

Vera Sidika, known for her candid opinions, didn't hold back during a Q&A session on her Instagram page.

When asked about her views on friends exposing each other's fundraising efforts, Sidika expressed disapproval of such actions.

She questioned the necessity of soliciting support from friends for Kariuki's bail, particularly given his perceived affluence.

In her view, if Kariuki truly possessed substantial wealth, he should have been able to handle his legal matters independently without burdening Muigai or their friends.

Sidika argued that in such a scenario, Kariuki could have easily instructed Muigai to approach his lawyer and arrange for the required funds without involving third parties.

"Let me tell you something, okay? It's not cool for fans to expose the fact that you are fundraising for your guy. But baby let me be honest. Why would you fundraise for a guy that looks like he has money?

"What he should say is babe could please go see my lawyer, get three million from him, and bail me out, because why? Ata afadhali ungejua ni mtu hana kakitu," she said.

Vera Sidika - Asking your friends to fundraise for your rich man is nasty

She criticised Kariuki for potentially subjecting Muigai to embarrassment by involving her in a situation that could tarnish her image as a successful businesswoman and influencer.

She emphasised that in a relationship where one partner is financially well-off, they should spare their significant other and handle financial matters discreetly and independently.

"And why do you need to ask your friends to do that? I feel like your friends would fundraise for you but for your guy... that's nasty work.

"They did a girl dirty but I think if you got a rich guy, he should not put you up for embarrassments like that," she said.

